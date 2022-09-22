NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch

The first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 is almost here and we have all you need on how and when to watch. Through three postseason races we have had three spoilers, keeping the playoff field from claiming a win. In the Round of 12, will we see the same?

There are going to be a lot of storylines heading into the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Let’s get into the NASCAR details on how to watch and when all the action is going down.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series:

Name: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Date: Sunday, September 125, 2022

Sunday, September 125, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET)

3:30 p.m. (ET) Location: Texas Motor Speedway | Fort Worth, Texas

Texas Motor Speedway | Fort Worth, Texas Distance: 334 laps | 501 miles

334 laps | 501 miles TV: USA

USA Weather: High 96, Low 70 | Mostly Sunny | 5% Chance of Rain

The action will be just as hot as the temperature in Texas. Now that we have the NASCAR details on how to watch, it’s all about making it to Sunday. Earlier this year at the All-Star Race, it was Ryan Blaney that took the checkered flag. Of course, All-Star racing and playoffs racing are completely different. Blaney remains in the Round of 12 despite not having a win on the season. If he does claim a win this weekend it’d be a big relief for the No. 12 team.

However, it feels like his is going to be someone else’s race to win. There have been 19 individual winners on the season, and that could go up over the last weeks of the season. So far, the trend has been non-playoff drivers grabbing wins. Despite not winning a single race all season, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher all found victory lane in the last three weeks.

Favorites for Texas Motor Speedway

Heading into the race weekend, there are some NASCAR favorites that deserve attention. In the 2022 playoffs, Denny Hamlin has been consistent. He hasn’t had a bad race, while other drivers have had issues. With two P2 finishes and a P9 in Bristol last week – who can count him out? Hamlin is a 6-1 favorite and leads the list of odds.

Of course, Chase Elliott is at the top of the Cup Series Playoffs standings. Is this going to be the second Bill France Cup for the 2020 champion?