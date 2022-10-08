NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch

This Sunday is the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400. Let’s get into the info you need before the Roval with how to watch and more. This is a fan favorite because of the incorporation of the oval turn and the race always brings a dramatic finish.

With a good day of fall weather in Charlotte, this is going to be a fun race. Not to mention the implications of this race. You have playoff spots in the Round of 8 up for grabs and a lot of drama going on in the backround. NASCAR is always best during the playoffs and this is when things really start to heat up.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the race from home.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Roval:

Name: Bank of America Roval 400

Bank of America Roval 400 Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. (ET)

2:00 p.m. (ET) Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway | Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte Motor Speedway | Charlotte, North Carolina Distance: 109 laps | 400 kilometers (248.52 miles)

109 laps | 400 kilometers (248.52 miles) TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 69, Low 49 | Mostly Sunny | 0% Chance of Rain

Coming into this race, Chase Elliott is the 4-1 favorite. He has the most wins at the Roval since the road course made its 2018 debut. Back to back wins in 2019 and 2020 gives him two, while no other driver has more than one. His teammate Kyle Larson won this race last year and is also among the favorites for the weekend.

However, there is one driver that has been the best on the road courses all season. It’s Tyler Reddick. The Richard Childress Racing driver (and future 23XI driver) pulled of his first two Cup Series career wins this season. He took the checkered flag at COTA as well as the Indy road course.

When NASCAR finishes things at the Roval on Sunday, four drivers will be elimiated. Alex Bowman is one, since he will not be able to race. So, who will the other three drivers be? One driver might have to watch his back.

Is Denny Hamlin Out for Revenge?

The driver that should be looking over his shoulder has to be William Byron. If Denny Hamlin had bad feelings towards the 24 after Texas and the original penalties, the amended penalties have only fueld the fire more. In fact, on Friday, Hamlin posted a cryptic tweet that had fans raising their eyebrows.

If Hamlin can find a way to put Byron not only out of the Roval race but out of the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend, you better believe that he will. He’s going to get what’s owed and that means racing hard and not giving up an inch.