NASCAR Bans Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ Martinsville Move Ahead of 2023 Season

Before anyone starts thinking we might see it happen ever again, NASCAR laid down the law. Ross Chastain’s wall ride is not going to be allowed. The most exciting moment of the 2022 season, by far, was Chastain hugging the wall with the gas pedal down, picking up five spots in just a turn of the track.

While that might have excited NASCAR fans and the sports world as a whole, it’s now banned. This is part of the annual release of new rules and updates. However, this isn’t so much a new rule as much as it is new enforcement.

NASCAR already has a rule, 10.5.2.6.A, that basically says any action on the track that unnecessarily puts the driver or others at the track including fans, team members, officials and more – is not allowed. They have deemed the Hail Melon to be too dangerous to be attempted again.

A good example of quitting while you’re ahead.

Of course, fans are going to be disappointed. Hell, I’m a little bummed that it’s officially been banned. Ross Chastain was only able to make that move because of the circumstances he was given and the venue they were racing at. Plus, a lot of guts and blind confidence. Even the Melon Man himself admitted he never wants to try it again.

So, why make a move to ban it? Well, it’s clear. And really, I’m happy to see NASCAR stopping something before it leads to a driver getting hurt. Safety has to be proactive, not reactive, and it’s clear this kind of move could go completely wrong in the blink of an eye.

Drivers Didn’t Like Ross Chastain’s Move at Martinsville

Let’s also keep in mind the reaction from NASCAR drivers after the race. A lot of people couldn’t believe what they had just seen and wished that it hadn’t been done to start with. Let’s not forget Kyle Larson called it “embarrassing.”

Even those that loved the move and thought it was a great moment for the sport had second thoughts about safety moving forward. And look, I’ve never been in one of these Cup cars going 70MPH into a wall and around – I don’t know what it’s like. But it isn’t hard to think that one wrong bump or shift and a lot of folks can get hurt.

So, whatever happened in the meetings about this, it’s whatever. We all kinda knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It isn’t like when the NCAA banned dunking from basketball. This is like banning players from shooting the ball out of a cannon.

Besides, we’ll always have the memories. Besides, who is to say Ross Chastain can’t come up with another insane maneuver?