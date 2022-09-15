NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: How, When to Watch

We are just a couple of days away from the Saturday night NASCAR Playoffs action at Bristol Motor Speedway and we’ve got you covered on how to watch. This is a big moment for the playoff drivers. There are more than a handful on the bubble. And, with it being Bristol, it is the playoffs – I expect some chaos. So, even drivers that appear safe, may not be in the end.

Let’s get to all the information for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race: how to watch, when, what channel, and more.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series:

Name: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Saturday, September 17, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET)

7:30 p.m. (ET) Location: Bristol Motor Speedway | Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway | Bristol, Tennessee Distance: 500 laps | 266.5 miles

500 laps | 266.5 miles TV: USA

USA Weather: High 84, Low 57 | 1% Chance of Rain

It looks like we are going to get a bit of a warmer environment throughout the day before this race. However, it will be mild by the time things get underway. Still, a warm track is something that these drivers and teams will take note of when considering tire strategies and all that.

This is another race on the USA Network. Fans will be able to catch all of the 500 laps of action as well as all the commentary and stories throughout the broadcast there. USA is also home to the Race for the Championship series that fans have loved so much through two episodes.

Bristol Favorites – Is a Third Spoiler Waiting?

Looking at the odds coming out of the gate, it’s Denny Hamlin who is the favorite. He’s got the credentials for sure. But, there are a lot of other drivers that will have something to say about that. Of course, Kevin Harvick could shake things up and go from -36 points down to punching his way into the Round of 12 with a win.

However, this playoff run so far has been defined by spoilers. Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace stole two auto-qualifiers away from these postseason teams. If that is going to happen again, I’d look at Martin Truex Jr. Toyota is great on short tracks, Truex himself is awesome on these short tracks, and he’s due.

He missed the playoffs by 3 points, let’s see if he can make up for it somewhat with a W at Bristol.