NASCAR: Ben Kennedy and Steve O’Donnell Receive Promotions

Big things are on the horizon for the sport of NASCAR. Both Ben Kennedy and Steve O’Donnell have received key promotions within the sport, NASCAR President Steve Phelps announced this week. However, both are different roles and both leaders in the sport will focus on different matters.

NASCAR Promotions for Two Executives

Phelps said of O’Donnell, “With more than 25 years of NASCAR experience across a variety of disciplines, Steve O’Donnell has earned the respect of the entire industry, and his collaborative leadership in the competition space has positioned the sport for incredible growth for years to come.” O’Donnell has a lot of experience within the sport of NASCAR. O’Donnell will work to lead the sport as it continues to grow as the Chief Operating Officer.

O’Donnell could not be more excited about the promotion. Along with where he sees the sport continuing to grow in the next several years. He said, “NASCAR is in a prime position for growth, and I look forward to helping our talented team continue the work necessary to build our sport.” He sees a big opportunity for the sport to make that next leap and grow as more and more folks tune into the NASCAR Cup Series each week. He continued, “I am deeply passionate about NASCAR, its fans, and those who work in our industry. Together, we will continue the unprecedented collaboration to ensure our sport’s success.” He is both an employee and veteran of the sport, but he is also a big-time fan.

Ben Kennedy’s Competition Roots

Kennedy is a bit different. Phelps said of his promotion, “In a short time, Ben Kennedy has proven to be an innovative, thoughtful leader with bold ideas and a tireless work ethic.” He concluded, “He returns to his competition roots with his new role, one in which he will no doubt excel.” Kennedy will focus more on the competition front in his new role with the sport. His title will be SVP of Racing Development and Strategy. He is also the grandson Bill France Sr.

Kennedy added, “I am excited to return to the competition team and continue to learn from some of the most innovative leaders across our sport.” He will be more on the competition side of things while O’Donnell will deal more with the business and expansion side of things. He concluded, “The racing this season with the Next-Gen car is some of the best we’ve ever seen. It is truly an exciting time in NASCAR, and I look forward to helping this talented team grow our sport.”

