NASCAR: Best Paint Schemes for FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Another fun weekend of NASCAR ahead for fans and we have some great paint schemes for the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway. We don’t have a lot of time left in the regular season, but that doesn’t mean teams and drivers aren’t showing off some different schemes and sponsors. Last week we had some good designs from Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and others. What will we see this week?

Michigan and the FireKeepers 400 will have some slick looking schemes that fans are sure to love. Let’s get into some of the better ones and look forward to the weekend in front of us.

Paint Schemes – Back in Black

When you look through the list of paint schemes, there is a little bit of a trend going on. Michigan International Speedway is going to be looking a little dark on the track. These NASCAR paint schemes are back in black, with a couple of rookies leading the way.

After having career days at the Indy road course, Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton are showing up to this weekend’s with some solid schemes that we haven’t really seen from them.

Todd Gilliland is back in the First Phase Credit Card Ford and that teal looks so good on the black:

Todd Gilliland, driver of the #38 First Phase Credit Card Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/3gmwG2Ix3K — Anthony Nagel (@Anthony_Nagel_) June 24, 2022

Burton, who is fresh off a P3 finish, just one spot ahead of his friend Gilliland, is bringing the heat with his scheme. The 20 Year Sr Master Ford No. 21 is going to be out there with one of the best combos in all of NASCAR — red on black. I’d like to see this scheme a lot more often. This is my favorite of the NASCAR paint schemes for this weekend.

Here's Harrison Burton's 2022 20 Year Senior Masters Technicians Scheme #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/rrhAqTCrz4 — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) August 1, 2022

Finally, we have a black-and-gray camo scheme courtesy of Corey LaJoie and Schluter Systems. The No .7 continues to have great paint schemes, we’ve highlighted this car multiple times now this season. Just check it out. That orange is going to pop on the track, too.

PRODUCTION QUANTITY UPDATE: Corey LaJoie's 2022 Schluter Systems 1/24:



ARC: 528 pic.twitter.com/HVcyF5g2Uh — NASCAR Lionel Diecast Production Quantities & More (@ThorntonDiecast) March 22, 2022

Also on the track this weekend are some favorites from earlier races. Kyle Busch is back in the Interstate Batteries No. 18. The green and lightning bolts make it one of the best schemes every season.

Kevin Harvick is back with another Busch Light Apple scheme and Keselowski is bringing the red and green Castrol Ford back for another week.

LeBron James X NASCAR

Perhaps the most interesting of all the NASCAR paint schemes is the No. 1 of Chris Buescher. The LeBron James Family Foundation Ford is going to look awesome.

Just a few hours away from Akron, Ohio, this is a big moment for the NBA star. It’s worth noting that James is a part-owner of Fenway Sports Group, so he’s a part owner of RFK Racing by extension.

Can we get a Keselowski and James collab next?