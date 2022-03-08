NASCAR: Blaney Family to Race in Tony Stewart’s SRX Series

This summer, NASCAR stars Ryan and Dave Blaney will race at the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) season finale. The SRX series announced the father-son duo’s involvement on Tuesday, March 8. The season finale of the series will take place on July 23 at Sharon Speedway in OH.

Dave Blaney, who raced for 17 Cup seasons (1992-2014), is a co-owner of the Sharon Speedway. He even won a World of Outlaws event there last year. As for Ryan Blaney, he’s been a full-time Cup driver since 2016. He has seven career wins.

This will only be the second season of the SRX series. It pulled off its first season last year and was wildly successful. The series drew in strong Saturday night TV numbers. The series even attracted several big-name racers from all kinds of series, including NASCAR.

Other NASCAR Drivers Joining Ryan and Dave Blaney In the SRX

Last year, several famous drivers raced in the SRX series. Helio Castroneves, Hailie Deegan, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte, and the Elliotts (Bill and son Chase) all competed in the six-race summer season.

This season, Greg Biffle will run full-time in the series, along with the 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman. The former Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth will also run in a few of the races.

Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Hailie Deegan, Helio Castroneves, and Bill Elliot will all return for the second season of the SRX.

This year, the SRX summer season will begin on June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in FL, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. Then, there will be consecutive Saturday night trips to VA, CT, TN, MI, and finally OH.

Ryan Blaney’s Pennzoil 400 Experiences Comes To An End

One half of the father-son Blaney duo has been busy this season. Most recently, Ryan Blaney had his NASCAR Pennzoil 400 race experience cut short over the weekend as he collided with Brad Keselowski. It’s unfortunate for any driver out there to collide since they’re trying to get points for the NASCAR Cup Series.

In fact, Blaney has had a number of run-ins this season already. Last month, he raced at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on a very unique track. It was something that has never been done before. Tensions were high on the track and there wasn’t very much space at all. Due to this, there was some contact between vehicles. Namely, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones. Blaney was clearly not happy when Jones made contact with his car. In fact, the contact even reportedly caused a mechanical failure in Blaney’s car. As a result of this, the NASCAR driver threw the HANS device out of his car onto the racing surface towards Jones.

Afterward, Blaney shrugged off the encounter. “Yeah, I was mad,” he said. “But you’ll have that.”