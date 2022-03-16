NASCAR: Bobby Dotter Reflects on His First Team Victory

A name well-known throughout the NASCAR racing community, Bobby Dotter has a career in the sport dating back three decades ago. He is most known for his co-ownership of SS Greenlight Racing, which fields two cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He currently fields cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for David Starr and Joe Graff Jr. Dotter recently formed an alliance with Stewart-Haas racing, which means he has racing stars Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer on his team. Dotter also spent 20 years as a driver in NASCAR’s lower-division racing leagues. He even won a Busch Series race in 1992 at New River Valley Speedway, which is now known as Motor Mike Speedway, in Dublin, Virginia.

Custer took the checkered flag at Auto Club Speedway a couple of weeks ago to give Bobby Dotter his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. Custer and his number 07 Chevrolet car led 80 laps of the Auto Club Speedway race to capture the victory. It was a defining moment for Bobby Dotter and his career in professional racing and in a recent interview, he talks about the grand achievement.

“It was just unbelievable,” he says. “Been doing this a long time on the owner side. We have always brought a lot of rookie drivers and up-and-coming drivers like Joe Graf Jr. along. You show up, more times than not, not thinking that you stand a chance to even run for the win. You’re just looking for a good solid top-10 finish. So to go get a few races this year with a driver like Cole and then later in the year with Briscoe, that we’re going with the idea of ‘let’s try to contend,’ and for it to all come together on the first one like that was just unbelievable.”

Bobby Dotter Talks About His Recent NASCAR Triumph

It’s been a long time coming for Dotter who has kept the faith and persevered through his dedication to professional racing. But he knows better than anyone that winning a NASCAR Cup Series race is a team effort requiring everyone to be on the same page.

“I mean, just a lot of people have pitched in this year to get us up to the level where we can make something like this happen,” he says.

While he now the business of co-owning racing organizations, Bobby Dotter admits he misses being behind the wheel of a NASCAR vehicle.

“Well, for the most part, the owner side of it in all honesty is not nearly as much fun as the driving side of it,” he continues. “So now that I got a taste of victory on the owner side of it is actually making me feel a little bit better about it. I mean, when I was driving, that’s something that I’ll never replicate again, but this is real close to it.”