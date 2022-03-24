NASCAR: Boot Barn Sponsoring Front Row Drivers Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

This is some great news for NASCAR and Boot Barn. The company is the primary sponsor for Todd Gilliland in four races, it was announced. That news hit this week. Boot Barn will be on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford starting at Circuit of the Americas this weekend. The company joined Front Row Motorsports for the 2021 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Besides COTA, other tracks in the group will be Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway and, again, at Phoenix. Great news for NASCAR and for Boot Barn, too. Oh, it also will partner as an associate sponsor on Gilliland’s car through the remainder of the season. Zane Smith, who won the NASCAR Trucks Series opener at Daytona, will feature Boot Barn as a primary sponsor. He will have it at Knoxville, Mid-Ohio, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, leaving no unsponsored races on the schedule for Smith.

“We’re proud to return to Front Row Motorsports and expand our program with them this year,” Stephen Loscko, Boot Barn director of media and marketing, said in a release. “The NASCAR and Boot Barn lifestyle continue to be a perfect fit for fans of both and we’re excited to welcome Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith into our Boot Barn family. Todd and Zane are young drivers who value working hard for their livelihood. That’s what our customers value, too. We are excited to be a part of their growth this year.”

Gilliland Calls Boot Barn ‘True American Brand’; Smith Happy To Have Them Along

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. We get more from NBC Sports NASCAR. “Boot Barn is a true American brand,” Gilliland says. “It’s just special to be aligned with a company who believes in and supports our American workers, ranchers, cowboys, and more. I want to thank them for their partnership of our program as I continue my rookie year in the Cup Series.”

Smith, a two-time runner-up in the Truck Series championship standings, noted the partnership better allows the team to focus on its on-track results. “Boot Barn is a great addition to our program this year,” the NASCAR driver said. “They are going to give us that final piece of the puzzle to compete for the championship. But, more importantly, it’s really a great brand who supports our race fans and our American workers.”

Fans will have to keep their eyes on NASCAR this weekend and see how these drivers do. Anytime sponsors show up they want to see what happens. It should be exciting.