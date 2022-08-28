NASCAR: Brad Keselowski’s Day at Daytona, Playoff Hopes Come to an End

Brad Keselowski needed a win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Sunday in order to clinch a spot into the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the 2012 champion, he got caught up in the multi-car wreck just ahead of the end of Stage 1. Keselowski suffered enough damage to knock him out for the remainder of the race. With that, Keselowski fails to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

.@keselowski needed a win, but the No. 6 car is out after suffering heavy damage at @DAYTONA. pic.twitter.com/qBchn0Osu3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 28, 2022

A disappointed Keselowski said afterwards he didn’t know what caused the wreck, but felt like he had a shot to win. His focus, he said, turns to the next 10 weeks where he’ll look to get his first victory of the season.

A Forgettable First Season for Brad Keselowski at RFK Racing

It’s been a forgettable season for Keselowski — his first since coming over to RFK Racing from Team Penske this past offseason. Once a staple at the front of fields, Keselowski has struggled with speed all season long. Keselowski is 27th in the points standings after finishing sixth last season. He’s yet to record a single top-five finish and has just three top-10 finishes.

Keselowski, 38, has 35 wins in his NASCAR Cup Series career, but it’s been awhile since he’s made his way to victory lane. Keselowski last won in the 2021 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his lone win of the 2021 campaign.