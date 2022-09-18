NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Reacts to Chris Buescher’s Win at Bristol Motor Speedway

Last night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway was one for the books. Brad Keselowski experienced his first win as an owner. His driver and RFK teammate, Chris Buescher, was able to grab the checkered flag. This was a great night for the Fords as a whole.

For Brad Keselowski, the Bristol Night Race was a mix of emotions. At one point in time, Keselowski led the race. After suffering a cut tire that forced him onto pit road, victory slipped away. But the No. 17 was ready to take control.

Brad Keselowski’s ‘Rollercoaster’

Sitting in Victory Lane for the first time as an owner, Keselowski took in all of the emotions from the night with Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“That’s about as big as the rollercoaster gets. From feeling like you’re going to win the race, leading and driving away with 75 to go to blowing a tire Bob, and wanting to burn the dang world down. Then 30 minutes later, winning as a car owner. I’m still not sure exactly how to feel about all of it. But I’m happy for Chris, mad as hell for my team. . . and that’s a hell of a night at Bristol.”

As far as his tire issue goes, Brad Keselowski doesn’t believe it was anything that had to do with strategy. They knew what the tires could do, it was something else.

“It was a big surprise for me because we had done several other laps, or runs longer than that and not seen a single issue. So it just came out of nowhere. So, I don’t think we were wearing the tires out, I think there was just something wrong with them.”

Brad Keselowski said it was a roller coaster of emotions going from blowing a tire leading the race to then seeing his teammate and driver Chris Buescher capture the victory. pic.twitter.com/VPqbmoWY5F — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 18, 2022

Chris Buescher Gives RFK First Win Ever

For Chris Buescher, he will always have the honor of giving Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing their first win ever in the Cup Series. When Brad Keselowski joined on as an owner, the team thought they could reach new heights. The former Cup Series champion now has a new role in his career.

When we got the qualifying results, we knew that the Fords would be fast. When it came down to it, only three Mustangs got into the top 10 of the final results. However, it was Buescher that was at the front when the checkered flag waved.

So, now that Brad Keselowski has tasted victory as an owner, what is next for RFK and the No. 6 driver? Let’s see if they can score another win before the end of the season.