NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Wins Pole Position Ahead of Playoff Race at Texas Motor Speedway

How about those RFK boys? Brad Keselowski keeps the momentum going after taking the NASCAR Busch Light Pole Award. This hasn’t been the best year for Keselowski and his team. They faced some of the harshest penalties of the season – but are things starting to turn at the end of the season?

Hot on the heels of Chris Buescher’s Bristol win, driver-owner Brad Keselowski is set to lead the field at Texas Motor Speedway. Joey Logano will join him on the front row. The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is not a favorite for many fans and drivers. However, RFK Racing won’t be complaining much. At least not yet.

Last week at Bristol, Keselowski had a chance to win. If it wasn’t for a cut tire, it could have been the bossman in Victory Lane instead of Buscher. A new week gives the No. 6 driver and his team another opportunity to prove they have what it takes in the Next Gen car. This hasn’t been a season that the 2012 Cup Series Champion is used to. There’s still time to make up for that.

Brad Keselowski was very excited after watching his name remain at the top of the pylon. His orange Hawaiian Roll suit with the RoushParts Ford Mustang is just a great combination.

After so many struggles, penalties, on track issues – this pole award has to feel great for not just Brad but for his team in the garage as well. They’ve tuned this car just right, giving their former champion a rocket on the hot asphalt of Texas.

Brad Keselowski Had a Lot to Process After Bristol

As a first-time winner as an owner, Brad Keselowski had a lot to think about last week. Bristol was the highest of highs and a bit of a disappointment for the driver-owner. Of course, he would have liked to give the newly minted RFK Racing their first win. He’s the boss and the champion, after all.

“That’s about as big as the rollercoaster gets. From feelings like you’re going to win the race, leading and driving away with 75 to go to blowing a tire Bob, and wanting to burn the dang world down. Then 30 minutes later, winning as a car owner. I’m still not sure exactly how to feel about all of it.”

Keselowski did say he was happy for his driver, but the competitive side of him seems to be nagging away. Let’s see if he can get a checkered flag in Fort Worth.