NASCAR: Brandon Jones Receives Grandfather Clock in Back of Pickup Truck After Martinsville Win

After winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Martinsville Brandon Jones is the proud owner of a new grandfather clock. It’s one of the most interesting and impressive trophies in all of sports. The grandfather clocks that are given out to the winning drivers of the spring Martinsville race are awesome, to say the least. For Jones, this was his fifth win in the series.

William Byron was able to claim two of the three clocks up for grabs last weekend. He took the checkered flag in the Truck Series and the Cup Series races. Jones took the other one, and now it is finally home where it belongs. Apparently, all you need is a pickup truck, just like moving any of your other furniture when you’re 25 years old.

Check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

For folks that know about the intricate and delicate parts of a clock, especially one like this, it might hurt a little to see it laying down like that. However, Jones earned the clock, he can move it how he likes. It’s going to look great in his garage or living room or wherever he ends up putting it, regardless.

This NASCAR season has been good for Brandon Jones. He is fourth overall in the Xfinity Series standings. He has 253 points. Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, and A.J. Allmendinger make up the top 3 in front of Jones. They all have at least 300 points or more.

There was some speculation about how Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, felt about the win. He didn’t look all that thrilled as his grandson finished 8th. Gibbs would later get into a fight with the fifth-place finisher, Chevy driver Sam Mayer. It was a big story that slightly overshadowed Jones’ win.

NASCAR’s Brandon Jones Wins But All Eyes Were on the Fight

This weekend, the sports world wasn’t focused on Brandon Jones and his NASCAR win, in fact, they were focused on a fight. And it wasn’t Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring or UFC 273, that NASCAR fans were worried about. Gibbs and Mayer got into it, and all kinds of opinions flew after that.

There were fan reactions. Kenny Wallace cut a short video and laughed a lot and shrugged things off. Some were critical of Gibbs for keeping his helmet on and swinging punches at Mayer. At the end of all of this, almost a week later, Gibbs has been fined. A total of $15,000 to Gibbs and his team for various penalties. Some of that is from an unsecured lug nut that was found after the race.

NASCAR likes fights, sorry Brandon Jones. While he took the win, has the grandfather clock, and has gone up in the Xfinity Series standings, no one is really talking about it. Maybe he likes to fly under the radar. We might be seeing him in victory lane a few more times this year.