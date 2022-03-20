NASCAR: Brantley Gilbert Tosses In a ‘Go Dawgs’ As He Delivers the ‘Start Your Engines’ Command

While there is a simple script to starting the race, NASCAR couldn’t stop Brantley Gilbert from tossing in a “Go Dawgs” in Atlanta. If you’re going to bring a Georgia boy to the race in Georgia, what do you expect? This might be the best start of the season as far as energy and effort go.

Gilbert acted like he was about to perform in front of the crowd of thousands at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Perhaps guys like Chase Elliott will get a boost from the Georgia shoutout and the crowd. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is underway and the action will be great. New pavement, newly worked turns and banks, and a recipe for a successful day for NASCAR.

Check out the day of NASCAR getting officially started by Brantley Gilbert below.

This weekend has been a bit wild. There was some great racing in the Truck Series and in the Xfinity Series. Of course, the fast new track has led to a few wrecks and collisions. However, that’s what many drivers expected heading into the weekend. So, with a fast track, good drafting, and a little aggressiveness, this should be a great Cup Series race for fans.

In the Xfinity Series, Ty Gibbs won his second race of the season. The 19-year-old has been driving really well this season. He finds himself near the top of the Xfinity Series and for good reason. A win in Las Vegas and a win at the new Atlanta track. Not too bad for an early season.

Meanwhile, we have a hotly contested battle between the likes of Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch. Toyota has won two races this weekend, will today be the first Next Gen win for the manufacturer?

NASCAR Gets Underway with Brantley Gilbert

This race is going to come down to what many races come down to, making fewer mistakes than the others. You never know when the caution will come in. You never know when that restart might turn into another restart and shake things up with 5 laps to go. Hell, no one knows how many cars will finish today.

Kyle Busch, who hopes to find himself in Victory Lane and not the other side of a bad restart, put it best. “As far as if everybody is going to like it [the new Atlanta track], I guess we will see how many cars finish.”

Busch is a fiery competitor and has been very vocal with his emotions after races. He doesn’t care, and has started to build a bit of a rivalry with Alex Bowman. Busch wants a win this season more than anything. Will Atlanta be his time, or will it go to another young driver looking to prove themselves over the veterans?