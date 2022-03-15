NASCAR: Breaking Down Stewart-Haas Wins by Driver

Since opening its doors in 2008, NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing has completed more than 2,000 races, including 91 victories (67 of which in the Cup Series) and 2 Cup Series Championships. Though they’ve technically been in business since 2002, the addition of Tony Stewart as driver and 50% stake-holder in 2008 took the team to the next level, attracting high-level sponsors and personnel.

There are currently five drivers under the Stewart-Haas banner, four in the Cup Series and one in the second-tier Xfinity Series. The Cup Series drivers include No. 4 Kevin Harvick, No. 10 Aric Almirola, No. 14 Chase Briscoe, and No. 41 Cole Custer, while the Xfinity Series driver is No. 98 Riley Herbst.

Now, there’s no question that every competitor who’s ever driven for Stewart-Haas Racing is talented. You don’t get to NASCAR if you can’t drive a stock car with the best of them. That said, only a handful of drivers can say they’ve won a Cup Series race for the team. So, which ones are they? Here’s a breakdown of each.

Every Stewart-Haas Driver With a NASCAR Cup Series Victory

Let’s start with the most obvious answer. Chase Briscoe is, of course, the name at the forefront of NASCAR fans’ minds at the moment, as he took the title of Cactus King just last weekend when he won the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in the Phoenix Raceway. Though the No. 14 driver only has one win for SHR, his only Cup Series victory, he’s new to the Series and no doubt has a promising future ahead of him.

Then we have Cole Custer, who also holds a single career win under the Stewart-Haas banner. The young No. 41 driver took his first and only Cup Series victory at the 2020 Quaker State 400 in the Kentucky Speedway. He has yet to recreate the victory of 2 years ago, but at only 24 years old, Custer has had an impressive career thus far.

Next up is Aric Almirola with 2 wins for the Stewart-Haas Racing team, one in the Talladega Superspeedway in 2018 at the 1000Bulbs.com 500, the other in the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, the last current SHR driver, holds the records for most wins for the NASCAR team. The No. 4 driver has been with the team for an incredible 12 years of his 22-year career and has won 35 Cup Series races for Stewart-Hass out of his 58 total career wins.

The last four drivers no longer compete for Stewart-Haas Racing. However, their wins still count toward SHR’s overall record. First, there’s Clint Bowyer, who scored 2 victories for SHR and has 10 total career wins. Ryan Newman is next with 4 wins under the SHR banner out of his 18 total career wins.

Third is Kurt Busch, who captured 6 wins in his time with SHR and has won 33 races total in his Cup Series career. And, finally, Tony Stewart, now retired, contributed 16 wins to the Stewart-Haas Racing legacy and holds 49 total career wins.