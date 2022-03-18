NASCAR: Bristol’s Food City Dirt Race Is Just 2nd Easter Sunday Race In Over 50 Years

NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race this season. It will be just the second Easter Sunday race in half a century. This is going to be a huge event and will feature some Easter festivities that fans can participate in. With a Grammy Award-winning worship leader and a country music star set to be on the list of talent, this will be a fun day.

NASCAR Easter Sunday

This is just the second time since 1970 that NASCAR has had an Easter Sunday race

The last Easter Sunday race was in 1989 when Richmond Raceway had to rescheudle a race

Performers include worship leader Chris Tomlin, pastor Max Lucado, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts

NASCAR Easter festivities will include a celebration near the E Parking lot at Bristol Food City Dirt Race

When it comes to fun and unique atmospheres, it might not get better than this. You have a Grammy Award winner in Tomlin, not to mention the singing talent of LeVox. The singer is most known for his work with Rascal Flatts. However, he has been working on his solo career in recent years. Not only will LeVox perform at the Easter celebration, but he is also set to sing the national anthem as well before the race.

Joining the celebration will be some NASCAR industry giants. That includes team owner Joe Gibbs ad the Motor Racing Outreach chaplain. Max Lucado is going to deliver most of the service and Tomlin is going to perform a number of his award-winning songs.

Jerry Caldwell, the president of Bristol Motor Speedway is excited about the Easter Sunday event.

“We are honored to provide an amazing late Sunday afternoon Easter service highlighted with appearances by Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado, and Gary LeVox. Hosting the Food City Dirt Race under the lights that night gives us and our partners the opportunity to recognize the importance of the day, while complementing our tremendous on-track action. Our community is a faithful one and we can’t think of a better place for this mega-celebration to culminate than right here at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

NASCAR Bristol Food City Dirt Race Will Bring a New Spin to Easter

No matter how you look at it, NASCAR on Easter Sunday just sounds awesome. With NASCAR set to head to Bristol for this one-of-a-kind event, fans have got to be excited as they wait for the April 17 event. It seems like everything was thought of, from the action on the track to the prerace festivities.

So, if you like good music, fun worship, and watching some big engines drive around a dirt track, you might want to get out to Bristol in April. Events like this only come around twice every 50 years it seems. Before we get to Bristol, NASCAR heads to Atlanta this week.