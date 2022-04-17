NASCAR Bristol Motor Speedway: Here’s the Full Starting Lineup for the Food City Dirt Race

Tonight, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will ease onto the Bristol Motor Speedway for the second annual dirt race. From there, anything could happen, as was proven in the practice and qualifying races to determine the starting lineup in the iconic track, which saw several NASCAR drivers spinning out and grazing the outer wall of Bristol.

Unlike last year’s dirt race, tonight’s Food City Dirt Race will take place under the bright lights of the Speedway rather than during the day. This decision was made in an effort to cut down on the visibility issues caused by the dirt and glare of the sun in the 2021 race. Thankfully, the weather forecast looks great for this evening, so the drivers shouldn’t have to contend with rain on top of the tricky racing surface.

A Bit About Bristol Motor Speedway

The reigning dirt race champion is Team Penske driver Joey Logano, who crossed the checkered line first in the 2021 Food City Dirt Race. That said, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have both shown skill in dirt races, each with multiple Chili Bowl Nationals wins to their name.

Their experience should give them an edge over other drivers, as it’s an uncommon racing surface in the Cup Series. Dirt races are so uncommon, in fact, that there have been less than 500 Cup races held on dirt since the inaugural race in 1949.

As you’re watching the Food City Dirt Race, keep in mind that Bristol Motor Speedway isn’t usually a dirt track! The 0.533-mile track is typically concrete. However, for this weekend’s NASCAR event, it’s been covered in two inches of sawdust, followed by 9,338 cubic yards of dirt, and topped with a layer of lime-treated Bluff City Red Tennessee Clay.

And, fun fact, the lower layer of dirt is the same dirt used in the first Bristol dirt race back in 2000. Bristol Motor Speedway reuses the dirt every year.

The Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race in Bristol

The starting lineup for the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race in Bristol was determined by the results of four qualifying heat races that took place on Saturday. Out of the 36 Cup Series charter teams, Cole Custer earned the pole with 16 points in Heat 1. Though he finished second in the heat, earning 9 points, he managed to do so after starting in last place, scoring an additional 7 passing points in the process.