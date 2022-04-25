NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Brings Back Mustache for Talladega: ‘It’s the Last Time We Had Some Good Luck’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has decided to bring back his mustache in hopes that it will bring him the same good luck that he saw late last year.

Back in October 2021, Wallace made headlines with his Cup Series win. As a Black full-time racer, this was even more significant, as the last Black driver to do so was Wendell Scott in 1963. Now that his stache is back, the 23XI Racing team member reflected on that historical moment prior to today’s race.

“First of all, the mustache. That’s the last time we’ve had some good luck. So I’m bringing it back, and I love it,” Wallace said during an interview on SportsCenter. “The mustache is back. We’re ready to roll.”

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace also spoke about the significance of his Cup Series win in the grand scheme of the sport’s history and “representing the Wendell Scott family.”

“Understanding your spot history and your spot in life is powerful when you get to live those highlight moments and so I enjoy it,” Wallace said. “I enjoy the people that I’m surrounded with.”

As for the future?

“There’s no destination for this process,” the No. 23 racer said. “It’s always a journey. So our next stop, we’ll figure it out together and then move on next.”

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Says Social Media Is Still Critical of Cup Series Win

Even though Bubba Wallace and his team remember that moment in Talladega fondly, some NASCAR fans maintain that the win was a rouse, all for the sake of publicity for the organization. These fans complained that the rain and treacherous weather shortened the race, securing Wallace’s win.

However, Wallace pointed out that this was far from the first race that had to end early because of the weather.

“There’s been plenty of instances where those have happened, and teams have capitalized on it,” he said. “The people that aren’t fans of yours and are just going to continue to carry that to the grave that it was rigged, or we only won because it rained. All of the 40 drivers in the field knew it was going to rain. Why didn’t they win?”

In response to the negative feedback on social media, the NASCAR Cup Series winner tries to ignore the comments. Instead, he looks back on that moment in gratitude. Still, he can’t help but look to see what the arguments against him are.

“You can’t spend too much time on there and feed into that, although I do go back and read the comments,” Wallace said. “Every post that I click on there—I just go back and read the comments because it’s like ugh, no, still dumb***es today.”