NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Gives Update After Scary Crash in Final Moments at Atlanta

Today’s race in Atlanta was electric. However, NASCAR has wrecks and Bubba Wallace has now provided an update. Wallace, who had been riding in the 1-2 position for the final 30 laps or so of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. That came to an end when he clipped a wall coming around the final lap. He maintained control and then right at the finish a big pile-up happened.

Putting the Pieces Together

NASCAR took to Atlanta and after a big end of race wreck Bubba Wallace has provided an update

William Byron took the win after battling hard with Wallace and a chase pack of talented drivers

Wallace had to take in some heckling from fans at the track after the big wreck

The No. 23 driver finished 13th by the time it was said and done and is ready to impress next week

THE 24 WINS AS CARS CRASH BEHIND HIM. Retweet to congratulate William Byron on his Atlanta victory! pic.twitter.com/MlgxU1hDKJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2022

Those mad dashes for the finish line can be dangerous. This time, Just Haley got into Chris Buescher and then, it was chaos. Wallace caught the brunt of it, and it was not a great finish like he wanted. However, it has to be exciting looking forward to July’s race in Atlanta. That track was fast and Wallace had a very fast car.

Here’s the update that Wallace gave afterward on Twitter.

Damn.



Shitty ending🤷🏾‍♂️



P1 on the hardest hit list..



Shout out to the GA peeps in the infield telling me not to come back..



See you in July darfs — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 21, 2022

Apparently, the Georgia fans did not like Wallace, an Alabama-born, North Carolina-raised driver having a strong day on their track. However, y’all know Wallace isn’t a stranger to heckling and taunting from fans. He’s going to be back in July and with another shot at this track, he might find a way to take that checkered flag.

The 23XI Racing team has been trying to get some solid finishes. While Wallace didn’t get the top-5 finish that he wanted, his teammate Kurt Busch ended up having a great finish to the day and is now top-5 in the Cup Series standings. Just 27 points back is Wallace in 18th place. Each week counts, points differences are going to come down to a few dozen here and there.

It wasn’t just a huge wreck at the end that made things dramatic and exciting at the end of that race. One of the big surprises at the end came after the race was over. Christopher Bell violated the double line rule and was penalized. So, his 2nd place finish was given to Ross Chastain and Bell had to settle for 23rd overall.

NASCAR has been awesome this season. Atlanta might have been the best of the early going so far. So, what other drama will be in store next week? I can’t wait to find out!