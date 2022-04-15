NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Honors Jackie Robinson Day 2022 With Tribute to MLB Icon: ‘The Ultimate Trailblazer’

Today is a big one in the sports world. Jackie Robinson Day is here and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace took time to honor the icon. Robinson and his legacy in Major League Baseball and sports go so much further than just playing the game. 75 years after he made history as the first Black player in the MLB, millions are still inspired by his story.

Of course, there are many that are inspired by Bubba Wallace as well. Last year, when he won the fall Cup Series race in Talladega, he became the second Black driver ever to win a Cup race. In the footsteps of Wendell Scott, Wallace has helped bring NASCAR to new audiences and a new future.

Wallace knows a thing or two about making a path for others. Think about drivers like Rajah Caruth, now racing in the Xfinity Series. His message was short, simple, and said a lot more than just the words on the screen.

75 years. He paved the path for the path for many, he was the ultimate trailblazer. #Jackie42 https://t.co/KfP5XWIZPv — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 15, 2022

“75 years,” Wallace said. “He paved the path for the path for many, he was the ultimate trailblazer.” That he was. Major League Baseball is set to honor that trailblazer with special videos, uniforms, and other festivities worthy of this anniversary.

Robinson was a figure that touched the lives of millions and continues to do so. After breaking the color barrier he dealt with death threats, insults, and vulgarities no one should have to go. Especially not over sports. Here near my neck of the woods in rural Ekron, Kentucky, birthplace of Pee Wee Reese. A friend and teammate of Robinson that played a big part in welcoming Robinson into the league the way he deserved.

This week in NASCAR action, Bubba Wallace is taking to the dirt in his new “Neon Moon” car.

NASCAR heads to Bristol, Bubba Wallace Debuts New Paint Scheme

Today, Wallace and the rest of the sports world will honor Jackie Robinson Day in their own way. However, for the No. 23 driver and the rest of NASCAR, this weekend is when the Truck and Cup Series head to the dirt in Bristol. These races are always fun, but severely chaotic as well. Still, everyone on that track will be gunning for the checkered flag.

Last year, this race got messy. Cars spinning out wrecks all over the place, and it was a lot of fun to watch in many aspects. This year, while some drivers don’t like the dirt race, it is back and I personally can’t wait to see it all go down. The weekend starts with the Truck Series on Saturday night. That will be one to watch as Chase Elliott drops down and will double up on the weekend.

This NASCAR season hasn’t been great for Bubba Wallace. He started strong at Daytona but has yet to follow that up with anything meaningful. Could he find himself near the front of the pack on Sunday? We’ll have to wait and see.