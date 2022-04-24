NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Hoping for ‘Repeat’ at Talladega Superspeedway

Bubba Wallace is hoping for a NASCAR repeat today at Talladega. And judging by the early results in the GEICO 500, he’s definitely on track.

Before the race at the famous Alabama track, Wallace posted on Twitter: “Let’s go for a repeat.” Then Wallace tagged his sponsor, McDonalds, his team 23XIRacing, and his car, Toyota.

Bubba Wallace won the first stage of Sunday’s NASCAR race and the 50 points that go with it. So far, Wallace continues to rule the Alabama track.

He can accomplish a rare feat of driving, Sunday. Towards the end of last season, he finished second at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona. Then, five weeks later, Wallace was victorious at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Earlier this year, he finished second at the Daytona 500. If he finishes in the top two today, he would match an achievement done by only four other drivers. It’s for consecutive top two finishes at superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega. Three of the racers are members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame — Cale Yarborough, Dale Jarrett and Dale Earnhardt. Yarbrough accomplished it twice. Ernie Irvan was the last driver to do so. And he accomplished it at the 2000 Daytona 500.

Bubba Wallace enjoyed his first NASCAR Cup win at Talladega (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After Wallace won the first stage Sunday, he said in a Fox Sports interview: “It’s hot and slick. … hanging on tight … Having fun.” Wallace also bragged on his team support staff and pit crew.

No doubt, Bubba Wallace is loving the memories as he tries to duplicate last year’s results. Talladega represented his first career Cup win. Last year’s victory helped him see what he’d been doing wrong in previous races.

“We had speed the rest of the races,” Wallace told NBC Sports. “And I would make dumb moves and take us out of contention or just be caught up in somebody else’s mess. So I just kind of took it as, ‘Hey we fight like hell at the beginning. Wherever we start, if we can get to the lead, get there. If we lose it, we lose it, it’s fine.

“We don’t need to be in the eye of the storm to get our spots back because it’s not worth it. We’d like to get stage points, but at the end of the day, getting a race win is the most important thing for us.”

Last year, he took his time finding his way to the front of a rain-shortened race. He was only 22nd during the tightly bunched lap 100. He moved up eight spots over the next five laps. Wallace was in sixth after lap No. 110, then took the lead during the 113th.

“It seems like that has been our trend,” Wallace said. “You’ll see us start mid pack, drive up to the lead, go to the back, run around a little bit and not be talked about until the last stage and then we’re there. We’ve just got to continue to do that.”

Will there be a NASCAR repeat today for Bubba Wallace? Stick with Outsider for all the Talladega details.