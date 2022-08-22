NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Jokes About His 2022 Road Course Record After P35 at Watkins Glen

He isn’t known for performing well on road courses, and Bubba Wallace knows it. The NASCAR driver made light of his 2022 record after a P35. Just when we thought that he was turning a corner, another disappointment. This wasn’t really a driver error. Much like his poor finish at Sonoma, this came from a mechanical error.

Apparently, just as Stage 2 was set to finish up, Bubba Wallace hit his brakes, and his pedal basically fell through the floor. Wallace was able to post a P5 finish at the Indy road course, but he wasn’t able to follow it up at The Glen. We saw him move up early in the race to the back end of the top 15, but it didn’t last.

Bubba Wallace Has a ‘Roulette’ Record On The Road

He was going to finish up in the mid-20s at the end of Stage 2, but the brake issue was major. The car was done for, and Wallace had to end his day early like others in the race. The No. 23 was joined by Daniil Kvyat (P36), Kimi Raikkonen (P37), Todd Gilliland (P38), and Kyle Tilley (P39). Rain caused issues both in the cars and on the track.

Bubba knows how to make light of a bad situation, though. He has all eyes on Daytona next week, though.

My road course finishes look like a shitty roulette table 💀 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 22, 2022

The NASCAR driver isn’t wrong. His results at the road course races so far this season have been P38, P36, P35, P5, and P35. Not great. Like, at all. However, with a superspeedway race coming up, you know that the 23XI team is licking their lips. They finished P2 at Daytona earlier this season and they are ready to punch a surprise ticket into the postseason with a win next Sunday.

Watkins Glen Ends With Thrilling Restart

Just when we thought that Chase Elliott had cleared the field on a late restart, another one came up right after. This meant he had to repeat the success of that first restart… and he couldn’t. Bubba Wallace didn’t get a chance to participate because he was already out of the race by this point.

Still, without the 23XI driver, the race went on. Kyle Larson was able to bully his teammate a bit on the track. That led the way for not just A.J. Allmendinger to pass up the No. 9 but also let Joey Logano make a pass.

This race ended with Larson bumping Elliott a bit and speeding off to a win. This is what happens when we see two rival drivers go at it, but to bump a teammate, even just a little, gets controversial. Despite the supposed issue that everyone saw on the track, the two drivers played it off like nothing was going on. I think Elliott will appreciate clinching the regular season title, though.

Although there was mention of a competition meeting for tomorrow. So, I’m sure there will be a big discussion between the Hendrick Motorsports drivers.