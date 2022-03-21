NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Calls Last-Lap Crash at Atlanta the ‘Hardest’ Wreck of His Career

Sunday was a wild one in NASCAR. Indeed, it was especially a wild one for Bubba Wallace who came up just short again in the NASCAR Cup Series due to a last-lap crash at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was a moment that hit Wallace hard, as he called that last-lap crash in Atlanta the “hardest” wreck of his career.

Crash That Ruined Bubba Wallace’s Day in Atlanta

Wallace said on video after the race, “I was trying to get a run on Byron. He did a really good job, his car was fast, and he was lifting to kind of block the run, which was the right thing to do.” He continued, “So when we seen the bottom (was) coming, I went down to block it and thought I had a good run to not let the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) get inside, and he got inside, and it was all good because I knew they would stall out a little bit. And then it was just bad timing of when the 12 (Ryan Blaney) and I got together. It looked like he hit the fence behind me, and I don’t know how I didn’t. From that point we were a sitting duck. I’ve seen that wreck happen, (but) my job is to get the best finish and stay in the gas.”

At that point winning the race and catching the victor William Byron was out of the equation altogether.

It was tough. Bubba Wallace hated how it all ended late in the race. He was firmly in the No. 2 spot before it all went the way it did with two laps to go. He concluded, “… That was the hardest hit I’ve had. I think that was harder than Pocono.”

William Byron Wins in Atlanta

However, it was a big afternoon once again for Hendrick Motorsports. Indeed, William Byron took home the checkered flag. He was able to hold off Wallace and Kyle Busch to win his first race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. He said, “As soon as it got double-file, I would say [going] into Turn 1, that really helped my cause to kind of be able to just manage the momentum.” He continued, “But single-file, surprisingly, [it] might have looked like we were staying single-file relatively easy, but it was hard to run single-file.”

It was a good day for Byron and company. He concluded, “It was difficult to manage the lead in the front and not have somebody get a run on you to easily pass you. … I felt like single-file was my most vulnerable place to be, and then as soon as they would get kind of doubled-up throughout the field, that was probably a little bit easier to handle.”

William Byron’s win followed Chase Briscoe’s upset win last week in the NASCAR Cup Series.