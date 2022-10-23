NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Posts Photo During Dixie Vodka 400 Amid Suspension

Although Bubba Wallace isn’t racing today at Homestead-Miami as he serves his one-race suspension, he’s involved with 23XI for NASCAR Sunday. In place of Wallace in the No.45 Toyota Camry TRD is John Hunter Nemechek. Wallace looks ready to help out however he can.

Depending on the type of suspension and who is suspended determines whether or not they are welcome at the track. For crew members and others, it is usually a no-go. However, in the case of Bubba Wallace, they seem to be letting him hang out/

Check out the setup Bubba has as he looks at the lap times, data, and eats a little “humble pie” ahead of the Dixie Vodka 400.

Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie for lunch. Ready to sit back and help @23XIRacing get it done today. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/5vYqFVTJkO — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 23, 2022

We heard that 23XI Racing had some internal punishments for Wallace. Those likely won’t be disclosed at this time, or perhaps ever. Teams like to keep those situations underwraps if they can. Denny Hamlin has expressed his disappointment with his driver and his actions.

Bubba Wallace is watching as John Hunter Nemechek drives his car. And to make things worse, they aren’t sporting Bubba’s name on the 45 this week at all. Many times, injured drivers get o keep their names on their cars. It seems that this is different, as Nemechek got his nameplate placed on the 45.

So, it’s going to be a busy day for Wallace whether he likes it or not. When this race is over, he will probably be relieved. All eyes will be on Martinsville moving forward.

Denny Hamlin on Bubba Wallace’s Punishment

While drivers were taking questions from the media leading up to this weekend’s race, Denny Hamlin was asked about his 23XI driver. Bubba Wallace appeared to intentionally wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas, as well as getting out of his car and shoving Larson repeatedly after the fact.

“He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn’t represent it that well last week,” Hamlin explained. “But you know, in the grand scheme of things, we’re very happy with his progress. And he knows he’s still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car.”

While we haven’t heard any details about the punishment, they say that the penalties internally will be “above and beyond” what NASCAR dished out.