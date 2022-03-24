NASCAR: Bubba Wallace To Race COTA, Indy Road Courses in Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing

Get ready for a NASCAR weekend of Bubba Wallace as the driver is set to compete this weekend at COTA in the Xfinity Series. This is the first time the driver has entered an Xfinity race since last year. COTA isn’t the only place where Wallace is doing double duty. He is also slated to compete in both series at the Indy road course. So, more Wallace on the track.

Going Back-to-Back

Bubba Wallace is going back to the Xfinity Series at COTA and the Indy road course this season

He will drive as part of Joe Gibbs Racing team, his former team before switching to 23XI

He normally drives No. 23 but will be in the No. 18 for the Xfinity races with Dr. Pepper as the main sponsor for COTA

The idea is to give Wallace some more track time on these newer courses before racing in the Cup Series the next day

23XI Racing made an announcement on behalf of their driver. They stated that Wallace was going to be racing with JGR once again. Of course, JGR and Wallace have some history together. He’ll trade in his No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for a Toyota GR Supra at the Circuit of The Americas race this weekend. Dropping down to the Xfinity Series or the Truck Series isn’t uncommon in NASCAR.

Welcome back, @BubbaWallace!



Bubba will be driving the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in @NASCAR_Xfinity this Saturday at @COTA, as well as @IMS in July. pic.twitter.com/n8DCQ7Uin7 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 22, 2022

Racing the day before his Cup Series starts will be hard. It isn’t easy to do all that driving in one weekend. However, he wouldn’t be doing it if he couldn’t. 23XI and Wallace are hoping that they can get some extra experience on these tracks. Any way you can get an advantage, you should. Especially when those 16 playoff spots are hard to come by.

“I’m looking forward to partnering back up with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series after making my first career start in NASCAR with them about 10 years ago,” Wallace said in a statement. “The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team is always strong and I’m excited to be competing with them at COTA and Indianapolis. Thanks to the team at 23XI and Toyota for helping to make this happen and thanks to Dr. Pepper for coming on board for the race at COTA.”

Bubba Wallace in the Xfinity Series, Kyle Busch Back in the Truck Series

Bubba Wallace might be dropping to the Xfinity Series this weekend at COTA, but he isn’t the only one doing double duty this weekend. Kyle Busch is back in the Truck Series after racing in Las Vegas earlier this season. Busch has quite a driver in the series under his KBM team and the two have a friendly wager for the race in Texas.

Chandler Smith finds himself at the top of the Truck Series standings. He also found himself on the winning end of things as he finished with the checkered flag in Las Vegas over his boss who came in third. This weekend, windshield cleaning duty is on the table for whoever has the lowest finish in the Truck Series race. That’s just good fun right there.