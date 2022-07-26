NASCAR: Bubba Wallace to Race in Xfinity Series With Joe Gibbs Racing at Indy Road Course

This NASCAR weekend is going to be double duty for Bubba Wallace at the Indy road course. The Brickyard is waiting for the Toyota driver. It was announced back in March that Wallace would suit up in the No. 18 in the second-tier national series. He last raced at COTA for the JGR Xfinity Series team. He didn’t have a great result as he finished 28th on the day back on March 26.

Wallace is known to be a better superspeedway and short-track driver than he is a road course driver. So, any chance he can get to race extra laps and get a feel for a road course ahead of time – he’s going to take it. He’ll be hoping to have a better finish than he did his last time out, that’s for sure.

JGR made the announcement back in March, but one question remains. Who will sponsor the No. 18 this weekend? The COTA race was covered by Dr. Pepper, but as of right now there are no plans to sponsor the Indy road course race.

Welcome back, @BubbaWallace!



Bubba will be driving the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in @NASCAR_Xfinity this Saturday at @COTA, as well as @IMS in July. pic.twitter.com/n8DCQ7Uin7 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 22, 2022

As of late, Wallace has been on a decent streak. This season hasn’t been the best, but for the first time ever, he’s recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. With a P3 at New Hampshire and a P8 at Pocono after the DQs, the momentum is good for Wallace. His No. 23 team has had struggles on the track and on pit road. However, the last two weeks have been solid for the struggling group.

Going into the Indy Brickyard races this weekend – Wallace sits at 22nd in the points standings with two top-five finishes on the season.

Bubba Wallace Happy with Pocono Performance

After his performance at the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Bubba Wallace was happy. He wasn’t completely satisfied, but he’ll take consistency in a season that has had anything but. So, it’s not surprising that he had a positive attitude after the race. He even tweeted, although it was before the DQ was made official.

Always hungry for more, but we’ll take P10.



Proud of our team for getting it done on this crazy weekend for @23XIRacing. Congrats @dennyhamlin 👊🏾@DoorDash | #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/HptcmJWYRE — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 24, 2022

There have been moments when Wallace has led laps, controlled the race for a time, and even threatened to take a checkered flag. However, late-race wrecks, pit road issues, and more have plagued the driver and his No. 23 team. He’s been trying to break through this season and he might be on the precipice as we close out the regular season.

As the last five races come around this season, Wallace is going to be focused on winning a race. He sees himself as a postseason driver and is determined to get there one way or another. Only time will tell, and there ain’t a whole lot of time.