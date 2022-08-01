NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Recaps P5 Finish in Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After a wild finish to the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace feels good. The NASCAR driver is on a bit of a streak. In his last three Cup Series finishes, he’s posted three top-5 finishes in a row. Going back further than that, outside of two DNF finishes – it’s been nothing worse than a P14 at Atlanta.

While he’s still looking for that checkered flag this season, it’s hard to complain after the rough stretch that the No. 23 team has gone through. It’s no secret that there were frustrations this season. Wallace himself has said as much. Maybe changing up the pit crew members with Christopher Bell has worked out after all.

Given the fact that Bubba Wallace DNF in the Xfinity Series this weekend, this result is great.

“Well, hell, walking out of Indy – the road course, yes the road course – P5,” Wallace said after the race. “So, great day for our Embrace team, proud of everybody. We rebounded a little bit from last week and that was big. So, it’s nice to be able to capitalize on oments like that. Some of these restarts you’re the bat some of these restarts you’re the ball. Fortunate enough we were the bat. Good to walk away with a top-5, make the most of it. Keep riding that momentum train, it’s a good one to be on. Peace.”

Check out the video below.

P5 sound about right?😏 pic.twitter.com/79Dq0iJXJp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 31, 2022

The only thing left to do after finishes of P3, P8, and P5 is to get that checkered flag. Looking ahead to Michigan International Speedway next week, it’s going to be the only thing that Bubba Wallace and his team are thinking about.

Bubba Wallace Has Momentum for the First Time

While Bubba Wallace has had some good finishes in his career, including the shortened Talladega race last season, there’s been some rough patches along the way. From pit issues to just getting used to a new car and a new team, a lot of things have gone wrong, and few things have gone well.

Now, for the first time in his career, Wallace has posted multiple top-five finishes in a row. He had already had a career-defining stretch between New Hampshire and Pocono. Now he’s done it on a road course. Something that no one saw coming. Through his struggles, Wallace has struggled the most on the road.

He might have had engine failures last night, but Bubba Wallace isn’t going to be worrying about that anymore. The momentum is finally going his way for once. Is he going to capitalize and claim his first win of the season?