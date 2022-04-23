NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reflects on Historic Talladega Win Ahead of Spring Race

The last time a NASCAR Cup Series race was held at Talladega, Bubba Wallace came away with the win after a rain delay. Say what you will about the win, it’s a win. While he hasn’t had the best results in the last two years as a whole, that highlight will live on forever. Now that NASCAR is heading back to Alabama, to his home track, his first win track, Wallace took time to reflect.

The No. 23 driver for 23XI Racing kind of spoke the moment into existence last fall. At least, that’s what he told NASCAR.com.

“Amanda and I were brushing our teeth to go to bed or something, and it was like, ‘Yep, it’s gonna happen this weekend. We’re gonna win,'” the driver said. “And we kept saying it throughout the weekend.”

He remembers the weekend well. Because, of course, he does. It was the biggest weekend of his entire career. However, it was very similar to another weekend, when he was 20 and earned his first Truck Series win.

“We raced on Saturday, so it was probably Friday night, Thursday night,” Wallace recalled. “And this was when I was still living by myself in my apartment, and it was like, ‘Yep, this is when it happens.'”

And, that’s when it did happen in the Truck Series. There are those moments that athletes have at times, where they can feel destiny or feel a result on the horizon. That’s what he experienced. I wonder, 48 hours before Bubba Wallace lines up again for another NASCAR Cup Series race in Talladega… is he brushing his teeth thinking, “It’s going to happen again.”

Keep your eyes peeled, because he’s one of the favorites heading into the Sunday afternoon race.

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace, One of the Favorites for Talladega

While he may be outside of the top-20 in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings this season, Bubba Wallace is a favorite at Talladega. He has proven that he knows how to drive these superspeedways very well. Wallace almost won Dayton earlier this year. He won Talladega last year. And, he got second place at the superspeedway race before that. So, he’s proven himself for sure.

Even on the smaller Atlanta Motor Speedway, Wallace performed well. The track was repaved and shaped to make more of a superspeedway racing environment and it did. Wallace almost had a top-5 finish until a wreck caught him and threw him into the wall on the last straight.

As the weekend approaches, things are going to heat up and Talladega always delivers. Fast cars, a big oval, and a whole lot of fun. Get ready Outsiders, it’s one of the biggest weekends in NASCAR and it’s just around the corner.