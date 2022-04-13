NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reveals ‘Neon Moon’ Throwback Paint Scheme for Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR world is buzzing this week with talks of “throwbacks” to honor the dirt track origins of Bristol Motor Speedway, and Bubba Wallace is getting in on the action with a new paint job. The No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing will feature a throwback pink and green color scheme that Wallace dubbed “Neon Moon” on Twitter.

The new wrap hearkens back to sponsor Columbia’s old athletic gear from the 90s. The apparel company released a line of windbreakers, fleeces, and zipper jackets with large patches of bold, neon colors during the era. Wallace’s post also invokes memories of the famous Brooks & Dunn song released in 1991.

This Sunday, @BubbaWallace rocks the Food City Dirt Race with @23XIRacing in the retro-fitted No. 23 car and race suit inspired by iconic Columbia styles with neon colors and bold designs. pic.twitter.com/rIWONiLupb — columbia1938 (@Columbia1938) April 13, 2022

The Bubba Wallace paint scheme is just one of the many ‘throwback’ surprises NASCAR has in store for Bristol

NASCAR also recently revealed another “throwback” addition to the Bristol race-week team up in the booth. Hall of Fame driver and Tennessee resident Darrell Waltrip will return to the FOX broadcast team for the special dirt track race on April 17, as reported by The Tennesseean.

Waltrip, 75, endeared himself to fans with his authentic, off-the-cuff style and beloved catchphrase, “Boogity, boogity, boogity;” which he always unleashed as the green flag dropped. He is set to return as a guest analyst alongside former colleagues Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer for the Food City Dirt Race. Waltrip retired in 2019 after 19 seasons of calling races.

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to drop in and call the Bristol Dirt Race,” said Waltrip, the winningest driver in Bristol history. “When FOX first asked me, I was super excited because Bristol is, by far, my favorite track. If I could pick just one race to call, it would be Bristol. The track is honoring Easter with a special celebration service, and we’ll top it off with a great race that evening.”

Waltrip also said that getting to call a dirt race, which NASCAR moved away from in 1970, makes his return even sweeter.

“I won a few dirt races early in my career, before they did away with the dirt track near me at the time, and I called Prelude to the Dream races at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway,” he said.

“That was a ton of fun. I’m really excited to see how the new car reacts to the dirt. Teams learn a little more about this car every week, and then the racing seems to get better and better. I’m sure Bristol Dirt will throw a few monkey wrenches at them and hopefully make for a great race.”

Special Easter programming will air before the race on FS1

At 3:30 pm ET, prior to the start of race programming, Fox Sports 1 will televise Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter celebration service from outside the stadium. Waltrip will also contribute to that broadcast, according to reports.

The hourlong coverage will also include interviews and features with racers. Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, Ty Dillon, and Regan Smith will reportedly share their family’s various Easter traditions.