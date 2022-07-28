NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reveals Sponsor for Xfinity Series Race at Indy Road Course

After a bit of suspense, we finally know who is going to sponsor Bubba Wallace for the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend. Wallace will be driving that No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing to get some extra road course laps. Earlier this year, the 23XI driver suited up for JGR at COTA. He hopes to perform better than he did then and potentially have a big weekend in the Cup Series.

Dr. Pepper was not going to sponsor this race for JGR and Bubba Wallace. But that’s alright. We’re going to see a trusted partner from the Cup Series come down and make sure this No. 18 is good to go.

So, check out the No. 18 DoorDash Toyota Supra that Wallace will drive for the Pennzoil 150.

How about some Xfinity racing?😏 https://t.co/lz0kLevHmS — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 28, 2022

Bubba Wallace has raced 87 times in the Xfinity Series and has 36 top ten finishes and two poles to his name. Of course, Wallace is more known for his prowess in the Truck Series, but he’ll try to run well and give JGR a good finish. It’s all about performing well on Sunday, but a good Saturday wouldn’t be the worse thing for his confidence heading into the Verizon 200.

We see Cup Series drivers doing this quite a bit on these road courses. The newer and not as often raced tracks will make many drivers want to move down and get those extra practices, qualifiers, and laps overall. It can’t hurt to sharpen your competitive edge heading into a big race.

With the Next Gen cars, it is hard to get a feel for a course in an Xfinity car. However, it’s about the next best thing that guys like Bubba Wallace can do to get extra practice in.

Bubba Wallace Has Positive Momentum

For the first time in his Cup Series career, Bubba Wallace posted back-to-back top ten finishes after his P8 last week at Pocono Raceway. That’s the kind of positive momentum that Wallace and his 23XI team want to see. Whether or not they will get a checkered flag this season remains to be seen. However, with five races left in the regular season – time is running out.

Wallace is not known to be a strong road course racer, but this season is a little misleading as well. He’s had issues. Remember at Sonoma, his car just kinda fell out on him after 10 laps. No rhyme or reason. Before that, the No. 23 lost a wheel at COTA, which put them behind and led to suspensions. Oh, and then there is the fact that Joey Logano knocked Wallace off the Road America course, and then later in the race, he had a brake failure. DNF.

So, we can talk about this or that, excuses, justified issues, and all that fans love to talk about. But when you look at it, through three road courses, Bubba Wallace has not even been given a fair shake. It’s a tough situation and something that a lot of other teams deal with. Will Bubba be able to salvage this season with just weeks left to go?