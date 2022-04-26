NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Says 2022 Talladega Race ‘Knocked the Wind Out of Me’

To put it simply, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace did not have a great ending to his day at Talladega. That’s what happens though. You just never know what is going to go down on those final two laps. When that last turn came around and the cars all jockeyed for position, you could tell something was about to give. It happened to be the No. 5 car and he took a few drivers with him.

Despite falling out of a top-5 finish and down to 17th, Wallace had some good things to come away with. He scored 30 total points towards his series total. That’s better than Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick who both had top-10 finishes on the day. That’s in part thanks to the Stage 2 win that Wallace was able to snag.

After the wreck at the end of the race, one that took out NASCAR teammates Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch, fans were a bit worried. It was clear that it was a hard hit. He’s already taken one hit that he described as the hardest of his career earlier in the year at Atlanta. However, after a full day to rest up, the No. 23 driver has posted an update.

Check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

Well, this weekend was fun…until it wasn’t. Had a big ol’ grin coming to the flag, and then ‘Dega happened. Knocked the wind out of me but I’m all good!@McDonalds | @23XIRacing | #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/Ak3xlLD3YS — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 26, 2022

It’s good to know that the wreck just “knocked the wind” out of Wallace. As I said, this is the second big one of the season for the driver and you hate to see too many of those. Right now, the 23XI Racing driver is just going to have to put his head down and get to work.

He’s proven that he’s a great superspeedway driver. So, he just needs to put it all together and finish strong.

Bubba Wallace Hopes to Turn NASCAR Season Around

Through the early struggles, there will hopefully be some lessons learned along the way. This NASCAR season hasn’t been ideal for Bubba Wallace, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be turned around. It just takes one or two races and things change pretty quickly. So, as the season continues and heads to Dover this weekend, there is some good news.

If you would remember back to COTA, Wallace was hit with a penalty. He had a wheel come off during the race, and that’s a big no-no. Teams have been hit with this penalty a few times this year and it usually includes losing two crew members and the crew chief for at least four races.

After four weeks of not having his crew chief, Wallace will be more than happy to see that his team is back in full. That should be a big help at Dover and moving forward the rest of the season. We’ll see if it helps at all this weekend. It’s another big one with FS1 taking the TV duties at Dover International Speedway.