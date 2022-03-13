NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Teams up with Hubble Space Telescope for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has an interesting moment teaming up with the Hubble Space Telescope for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix. Well, the Hubble Space Telescope’s Twitter account brought this to the world’s attention. It appears that there is a connection between the NASCAR car design for Bubba Wallace and an image. We get more about this from the tweet that the organization sent out last week and Wallace’s response.

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Has Image From Hubble On His Car

According to an article from the Hubble Telescope’s website, “Spectacular jets powered by the gravitational energy of a supermassive black hole in the core of the elliptical galaxy Hercules A illustrate the combined imaging power of two of astronomy’s cutting-edge tools.” What are they? The Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3. Also, the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) radio telescope in New Mexico.

This plays a part in creating the image displayed on the car driven by Bubba Wallace on Sunday. Let’s get more about the image from NASA.

“Some two billion light-years away, the yellowish elliptical galaxy in the center of the image appears quite ordinary as seen by Hubble in visible wavelengths of light,” the website reports. “The elliptical galaxy is roughly 1,000 times more massive than the bulge of our Milky Way and harbors a 2.5-billion-solar-mass central black hole that is 1,000 times more massive than the black hole in the Milky Way.”

Wallace Docuseries ‘Race’ Is Now Available on Netflix

Sounds like a lot of good science stuff that is part of the NASCAR scene at Phoenix Raceway. As the Ruoff Mortgage 500 rolls onward, we’ll have to see if Bubba Wallace is able to take that car to Victory Lane.

Back in February, Netflix announced its plans to offer Race that goes into detail about Bubba Wallace’s rise to fame. See, the docuseries featuring the NASCAR driver officially became available. It gives those who watch it a look at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

So, the six-episode series chronicles Wallace’s life both on and off the race track. This does include following him through 2020 and 2021. The series will detail Wallace’s transition to 23XI Racing. This company happens to be co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

He is the only current full-time African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace uses his platform to speak on racial justice issues. He’ll also be talking about his life both on and off the track as both a driver and an activist. “This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional, and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” Wallace said in a statement.