NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Tours the Circuit of the Americas Track on a Longboard

Ahead of NASCAR visiting COTA this weekend, Bubba Wallace got out on the track to examine the layout on his longboard. When you have so many turns to get through, a track walk sometimes just doesn’t cut it. Wallace seems to want to have a little fun and do what he has to do for race prep. He’s gonna get a lot of laps on this course over the weekend.

Thankfully, NASCAR captured the No. 23 driver gliding on the asphalt with his board. If there’s one place you don’t have to worry about gravel under your wheels, COTA might be it. He just can’t help but put four wheels down on the track and ride.

No motorized vehicles on track? No problem. pic.twitter.com/v9kK7Gr1o4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 25, 2022

It’s all fun and games of course, but Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suárez couldn’t help but give their racing rival and friend a little ribbing.

My amigo fell on his 🍑😅 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) March 25, 2022

Suárez and Wallace have hung out off the track more than a few times. They are good friends, and if anyone is gonna know whether or not Wallace wiped out on the hill at COTA… it’s Suarez. One thing is for sure, the haters are out in full force. Plenty of wisecracks about hitting the wall and this and that. Wallace sits at 17th in the Cup Series standings at the moment, so he might end up with the last laugh.

This is a busy weekend of NASCAR for Bubba Wallace. He is planning on starting both the Xfinity and Cup Series races this weekend. So, the night before he takes the track in his 23XI No. 23, he will gear up for Joe Gibbs Racing once more. Wallace is set to drive the No. 18 Toyota in the Xfinity race, decked out with a Dr. Pepper wrap.

NASCAR Weekend is Packed for Bubba Wallace

In order to get some more laps and experience on the two newest road courses this season, COTA and Indy, Wallace is racing in the Xfinity Series. When Wallace drops down to the Xfinity race, he will suit up for JGR. You have to think that the regular field in the race is excited to test themselves against the 2021 Talladega winner.

“The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team is always strong and I’m excited to be competing with them at COTA and Indianapolis,” Wallace said about the news. “Thanks to the team at 23XI and Toyota for helping to make this happen and thanks to Dr. Pepper for coming on board for the race at COTA.”

So, a busy weekend in Texas, and that means that Wallace is going to be taking a ton of turns. He’ll get plenty of experience on the course, will it help in the Cup Series race? We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out.