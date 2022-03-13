NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Unloads on His Crew Over Car Frustrations Mid-Race

Today’s race in Phoenix has not been a great day for Bubba Wallace. The NASCAR driver let his crew know how he felt. When you are dealing with a Next Gen car, issues mid-race, and more, then emotions run high. Wallace knows how important this season is for him and his 23XI Racing team.

While it is very early on in the season, the 23XI team of Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are sitting in 10th and 11th respectively in the Cup Series standings. More top-5 and top-10 finishes will be needed if they want to battle to the playoffs.

Today in Phoenix, this is what Wallace said to his crew going through Stage 2.

"I am trying to stay f***ing calm, but I am f***ing over it. … F***ing terrible."

Bubba Wallace — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) March 13, 2022

That’s a lot different attitude than replicating McDonald’s commercials on the headset. This is NASCAR, y’all. No room for hurt feelings and other issues. Get the job done, get the car how the driver wants it, and then let them do what they do on the track.

This hasn’t been a great day for the No. 23 driver. He found himself a lap down but was able to hold on for a while. However, with 100 laps to go, he was two laps down. That’s just not going to cut it, and a 25+ place finish might be coming for the 23XI team.

The good news, as far as the team goes, Kurt Busch is racing strong in 17th. He started in 15th in the grid and for the most part, has held on. If there are some caution flags and some tricky restarts, maybe the 23XI team can find their way back into this race.

Bubba Wallace will have to battle and drive a perfect last 80+ laps or so and hope for luck to bounce his way.

Bubba Wallace Will Try to Battle Back in Phoenix

With so much race left, there is no telling what might happen. The finish of this race is far from over and that means that Bubba Wallace has a chance to get back into the race. While it is a far stretch to say he could make a comeback into a top-5 finish or even a top-10, he might be able to make the top-15 or so. That would salvage this day and give the driver and his team some confidence moving forward.

Ryan Blaney had to battle his way back earlier in the day. Although it was much earlier on and he found his way to the front soon after a speeding penalty on pit road, driving from behind can be done. 23XI team owner Denny Hamlin has been driving really well and if he holds on, he could have his best finish of the season.

If you avoid mistakes, drive well, and get out of pit road clean, then anything can happen. Wait for others to make mistakes and make the most out of it all.