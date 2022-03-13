NASCAR: Busch, Reddick Among Teams to Fail Pre-Qualifying Inspections at Phoenix

Nine NASCAR teams lost a crew member and pit selection for Sunday’s Cup race after failing pre-qualifying Phoenix inspections twice.

All the cars that failed twice were able to pass tech on their third attempt. A third failed inspection would mean the team doesn’t get to qualify for the race. A pass-through penalty would be another punishment at the start of the race.

Oh, losing pit stall selection is a big deal for top teams based on recent races. The winners have come out of good pit row spots.

Ryan Blaney will start from the top spot for Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500. He edged Denny Hamlin for the pole with a lap of 132.709 mph.

Sunday’s race starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Notable Names Among Failed Inspections Saturday

Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Garrett Smithley, and Landon Cassill failed NASCAR Phoenix inspections twice Saturday. That resulted in each team losing a crew member for Sunday’s race.

Athlon Sports said the Phoenix track was the first Next Gen race at this one-mile length. Additionally, the track had resin on the top grooves to give the drivers more grip. Maybe these teams tried to adjust their cars in hopes they could get an edge, maybe not.

Joey Logano had a close call early during qualifying. He got sideways on the exit of Turn 4 on his qualifying lap but saved his racecar. Another unfortunate car issue happened to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He suffered a valve spring failure in practice and will start from the back of the pack.

Several drivers, including Kurt Busch, liked the track during practice. Kurt Busch said it was “driving like early 2000s Trucks” races. He also called it a “fun challenge.”

Both Petty GMS Motorsports and Joe Gibbs entries failed twice. Richard Childress, Rick Ware, Front Row, Stewart-Haas, and Spire cars had one car among the failed NASCAR Phoenix inspections mess.

Todd Gilliland’s Car Already At A Deficit

Front Row Motorsports lost crew chief Seth Barbour already this week. Saturday’s NASCAR Phoenix inspections mess caught Gilliland amid the fallout from last week’s race.

The loss came with two crewmembers, Jourdan Osinskie and Tanner Andrews, who were also penalized for a safety violation. CBS Sports reported on the suspension.

On Tuesday, NASCAR suspended the trio for the next four Cup Series races because Gilliland lost a wheel while on pit road under caution at last week’s Auto Club Speedway race. The racer recovered and picked up a 20th place finish for his first top 20 in only his second Cup start.

Front Row Motorsports announced their intentions to appeal the suspension the next day. This appeal means Barbour and the crew members won’t get suspended until a NASCAR hearing.

Wheels seem to be off to a flying start this season, with two other teams losing their parts in just the first few races of 2022. The Money Team Racing’s No. 50 and Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 teams also saw a wheel drop off the car.