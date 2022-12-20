NASCAR Called Out by Fans Over ‘Happy Holidays’ Message

NASCAR fans have a bone to pick with whoever’s running their Twitter account. The stock car racing company has drawn the ire of some of its most stalwart fans for its recent tweet. In the social media post, NASCAR wished their followers and fans “Happy Holidays.” Little did they know, this seemingly innocuous tweet would create a firestorm from irritated fans.

They wrote: “To all those celebrating this month, we wish you a safe and joyous holiday season!” However, they made sure to avoid any mention of a specific holiday. However, this would prove to be a horrendous mistake, in some fans’ eyes.

To all those celebrating this month, we wish you a safe and joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/iE5PFAhXIy — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 17, 2022

Immediately, fans took to the replies to air their grievances about the tweet. The phrase “Happy Holidays” in place of “Merry Christmas” seemed to trigger a slew of negative reactions from the fanbase.

“I think what you meant to say was ‘Merry Christmas!!!’ wrote one irritated user. Another added, “It’s Merry Christmas and Happy New year, but thanks.”

The tweet quickly turned into a firestorm for the company, as users scorned NASCAR for its tactical wording.

“Screw that! MERRY CHRISTMAS!’ wrote another angry fan. “Can’t say Merry Christmas NASCAR? Pathetic,” another added.

Despite the outraged fans, the sport has an extremely diverse following that includes people of all backgrounds and communities. In addition, NASCAR has taken action in recent years to branch out its fan base and draw in more fans from all different cultures. Despite this, some couldn’t help but call out the company for its word choice.

NASCAR fans stick up for the company’s choice of words while others condemn them

After NASCAR posted the tweet, some users sought to understand why the company would tweet such a message in the first place. “I’m actually glad NASCAR is going this. Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ alone would act like all the other holidays in December are non-existent (e.g. Hanukkah and Kwanzaa),” wrote one user in defense of the controversial phrasing.

Someone else added: “Old NASCAR fans complain gin [sic] about their favorite sport’s fan base declining but then proceeding to complain about NASCAR trying to reach newer audiences to increase the fan base. Y’all make so much sense.”

Despite the disapproval from fans, in previous years, the company has also used the generic term “Happy Holidays” but hasn’t received quite the backlash.

In other NASCAR news, fans are gearing up for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash— a race that informally kicks off a new season.

Set for Feb. 5, 2022, the race will take place at the L.A. Coliseum, currently being transformed into a proper, quarter-mile race track. In 2022, Joey Logano took the win but it’s up in the air as to who will be victorious in the upcoming race.