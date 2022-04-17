NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Ben Rhodes Zooms Past Carson Hocevar in Bristol Dirt Win

The NASCAR Truck Series in Bristol was a very exciting tune-up for when the Cup Series takes the track tonight under the lights. Last night was a big rush to the finish. Although Ben Rhodes came up as the winner, it wasn’t something that was always guaranteed. Especially after making an accidental move to the outside towards the end of the race.

Despite the minor mistake, Rhodes and his crew put together a great car. The 25-year-old had Michael Waltrip in his ear asking about a move, or a non-move he made as he stayed on the outside of the track instead of coming down inside. His tires were better, he had the fastest truck on the track, and eventual second-place finisher Carson Hocevar had no answer for Rhodes.

This is the move that pretty much solidified the race for Rhodes.

BEN RHODES TO THE LEAD!



WHAT A MOVE! pic.twitter.com/i2D8h36C18 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 17, 2022

NASCAR is just so great on the dirt at Bristol, and that especially goes for the Truck Series. And for Rhodes, the win was a bit of redemption. Just last season, he finished 2nd to Martin Truex Jr. on the dirt. While he had the pleasure of knowing he was the first full-time truck driver to finish the race, second just wasn’t good enough.

This win is a big one for the No. 99 driver. He raced a great race and had a fast truck. As for Hocevar, the 19-year-old is still looking for his first series win but will look to build off of this second-place finish. While he had the lead late, the young driver knew what was behind him. When he thought Rhodes was in fifth, he felt comfortable. After the 99 moved into fourth, he knew he was in trouble. Rhodes wins in Bristol.

This one feels good. pic.twitter.com/rOQP5OEqNa — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 17, 2022

Did the NASCAR Truck Series in Bristol Give us a Preview for Tonight?

Last night, watching those trucks come around the turns a little cockeyed, got my blood pumping a bit. The NASCAR Truck Series was great in Bristol. Now, as we wait for the Cup Series to get underway, I can’t stop watching videos like this one:

Are we loving this?



Yes, yes we are. pic.twitter.com/U8FoZkvweI — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 17, 2022

It’s just that feeling that only racing on dirt can give you. While the Next Gen cars aren’t made the same as the trucks, especially when it comes to dirt tracks, you know there’s going to be some sliding, banging, and beating. We are only a little bit away from that green flag dropping.

A few Cup Series drivers got some extra practice during the Truck Series last night. Joey Logano finished 6th just ahead of Chase Elliott who finished 7th. Austin Dillon came across in 14th in the No. 20 while Harrison Burton finished back in 20th place. Look for those drivers to possibly have a slight edge tonight.