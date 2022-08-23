NASCAR: Can Ryan Blaney Punch His Ticket to the Playoffs at Daytona?

After Watkins Glen, Ryan Blaney is looking for a big race at Daytona. The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is coming to an end. If Blaney isn’t able to snag a checkered flag at the superspeedway, he’ll have to hope no new winners emerge, and hope that he can hold off a charge from Martin Truex Jr.

This has been the story of the last month — the battle of Blaney and Truex. It’s really added a little bit extra to the races. It isn’t just about Chase Elliott potentially extending his lead on the field or if another driver will claim a win this season — we have a genuine competition here.

For now, 25 points and one more race separate the two drivers. Blaney holds the 16th spot in the standings right now. But as far as his recent results, it hasn’t been much to write home about. Most recently, after Watkins Glen, the No. 12 driver talked about his P24 finish. Which, to be fair, was better than his P26 start.

“Tough day for the Wurth Ford Mustang. I felt like we had decent speed but lacked track position,” Blaney said. “Certainly don’t want to be in the position we’re in, but proud of everybody on this team and we’ll be ready to go next Saturday night.”

As far as his thoughts on Daytona, Ryan Blaney knows what the deal is for a superspeedway race.

Ryan Blaney Knows What to Expect at Daytona – Nothing

When it comes to what we can expect to see at Daytona on Saturday, well, that’s hard to say. When it comes to Daytona, it’s basically to expect nothing and hope for the best. As a driver that won the Coke Zero 400 just last year, Ryan Blaney has no illusions.

“Long day for sure,” he said to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass after the race. “Not a lot of [good stuff] about today. Hopefully, go to Daytona and can run good enough to make it.”

When asked if he believes he controls his own destiny, he kept it simple.

“Not at Daytona, no.”

So, we could see a major win from Blaney, defending his title at Daytona for the 400. Or, we might see any number of other possibilities. Daytona is not a merciful mistress. What we will see is the end of the regular season. Sending us into the playoffs. What are your predictions, Outsiders?