You would think having a race just outside of Los Angeles would mean great weather. Well, NASCAR weekend in Fontana begs to differ. The California sun is not coming out for the NASCAR drivers. In fact, it has led to qualifying and practice sessions being canceled for both the Cup and Xfinity Series and put the Pala Casino 400 in question.

Saturday is going to be a gray and dull afternoon followed by a dull and gray night. It’s a tough situation for NASCAR in Fontana. The rain was bad enough. Then a front came in and threw down some snow to make a wintery mix.

If you don’t believe me, then check out Bob Pockrass’ tweet showing as much. This is one heck of a way to end the Fontana era in NASCAR.

Not enough to build a ⛄️ but more than I thought I would see in Fontana. pic.twitter.com/rlmVhZPxCU — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 25, 2023

Just watching that snowfall, I don’t know what these teams are thinking. It has got to be so frustrating to travel so far just to have this rain out. Some cars in the Xfinity Series that came out will not qualify now since the rule book dictates order in the event of no qualifying session.

You come out to California and don’t even get a shot at making the race and making a little money. It’s a hard life as a small team or journeyman driver.

NASCAR Cancels Saturday Sessions in Fontana

So, here’s the deal. With this rain and snow, NASCAR isn’t going to get on the track any time soon. At least, it seems that way. It takes about three hours to get a track cleared off. It’s possible with them being on pacific time. Still, don’t hold your breath for Xfinity Series racing tonight, but hope for the best.

In the event that NASCAR is able to get the track cleared and ready to go on Sunday, there might be a doubleheader. In that case, you will see some racing fresh out of the hauler and onto the track. These cars have stayed put up throughout the whole weather delay.

With this being the last time NASCAR will race on this two-mile track in Fontana, I expect them to make something happen. Even if we just get a Cup Series race, there will be some kind of action this weekend.

Let’s hope that Sunday clears up and the track stays dry long enough to send Fontana off in style.