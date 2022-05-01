NASCAR: Cars Shown the Red Flag Due to Weather at Dover Motor Speedway

78 laps into the NASCAR Cup Series race today and weather has brought the action at Dover to a halt. Flashes of Bristol? The first stage didn’t even get finished. Kyle Larson started out in third and at the moment he is in the lead. However, the race has not passed the halfway point. So, if things can’ continue, Larson will not be given the win, and the race will not be official.

You hate to see NASCAR delayed by weather, especially at a race like Dover. The Monster Mile is a fun track for drivers and fans alike. As I write this, NASCAR has multiple vehicles on the track drying the surface and trying to make sure that this race can get back underway.

Update: Cars have been shown the red flag and have been brought to pit road for inclement weather. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 1, 2022

Right now, the Hendrick Motorsports team looks to be having a good day. It is very early in the race. Still, Larson sits at first with Chase Elliott right behind. William Byron is sitting in fifth and patiently waiting, and Alex Bowman is in ninth waiting on the restart.

One driver that is going to be upset by the delay is Denny Hamlin. The No. 11 FedEx Toyota was having a great race. Driving fast, and competing for the lead in the early going. He is happy with his car apparently, and that could be dangerous for the rest of the field. He led 55 laps before the red flag.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano is hoping to get into things if the race gets back underway. He hasn’t had a great day, but as he points out here, he’s still on the lead lap. Logano would love to get back on the track and move up. He has three 3rd place finishes at Dover, he’d like to improve that

"We gotta fix the bouncing and keep swinging at this thing … We're still in it. We're still on the lead lap."



Talking with @joeylogano during the rain delay in Dover. pic.twitter.com/KZja9DoW8d — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) May 1, 2022

This is a developing story…