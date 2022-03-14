NASCAR Celebrates Ross Chastain’s Recent Achievements

In early 2019, it appeared as though NASCAR driver Ross Chastain’s racing career was over. After being bumped around from team to team, Chastain was beginning to lose hope. Just when it seemed the end was inevitable, however, an invitation from Kaulig racing came to Chastain’s door, and everything changed. The change in team rung in a new chapter of Chastian’s career, and the Melon Man flourished.

Since then, Ross Chastain has racked up a number of achievements, breaking both personal and NASCAR-wide records and truly making a name for himself in the organization. So when the brand new team, Trackhouse Racing, was born, they knew they needed Chastain. And the No. 1 driver hasn’t disappointed.

Back-to-back top-five finishes for this guy. @RossChastain is getting after it in 2022. pic.twitter.com/MgFffyxG1h — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 14, 2022

Though Ross Chastain has only competed in four races under the Trackhouse Racing banner, he’s shown nothing short of incredible promise for the budding team. In the third race of the season, the Pennzoil 400 in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chastain finished third after leading a race-high 83 laps, more than doubling his career total.

Then came the Ruoff Mortgage 500 and the notoriously tough Phoenix Raceway, where Chastain had a fantastic showing once again. Chastain may have come just short of gaining the title of Cactus King, but his overall performance more than made up for the second-place finish. The Trackhouse Racing driver held a top-10 position throughout the entire race and finished only 0.771 seconds behind the No. 14 driver, Chase Briscoe.

Ross Chastain Talks 2022 Cup Series Achievements

The shoutout from NASCAR was both touching and impressive, but the racing organization was far from the only account to celebrate Ross Chastain after his performance in Phoenix. Trackhouse Racing also released a congratulatory statement for the Melon Man. It reads, “This guy’s on a roll!! Back-to-back top 3 finishes for Ross Chastain.”

This guy’s on a roll!!!



Back-to-back top 3 finishes for @RossChastain 💪 pic.twitter.com/sX42XevwWJ — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) March 13, 2022

And, of course, Ross Chastain took a moment to acknowledge his own achievements as well. Rather than expressing disappointment over the close loss to Chase Briscoe, Chastain was nothing but elated about his experience in Phoenix. “Like a day at the K1 track,” the No. 1 driver says about the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday. “That was so much fun to get to race like that at this level. Trackhouse Racing believes in me and AdventHealth and The Moose, these people they believed in me early in the season when stuff wasn’t going great.”

“That’s so cool to race with Tyler [Reddick] and Chase [Briscoe]. I mean, that’s like everything I’ve ever wanted,” Chastain gushes. “And my crew chief, Phil Surgen, like people don’t know how good he is. His adjustments this year have been so incredible and gave me exactly what I needed. Just came up one spot short. I’m so happy.”

Though Ross Chastain has yet to smash a watermelon in celebration this season, we have no doubt we’ll see watermelon guts in Victory Lane by the time the playoffs roll around.