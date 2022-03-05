NASCAR: Chandler Smith Wins Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

At just 19 years of age, NASCAR racer Chandler Smith is this year’s winner of the Victoria’s Voice 200 Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith won the race in thrilling fashion, overtaking the lead with just two laps remaining in the race. In those final two laps, he held off 2021 championship contender Zane Smith for the big win. He also held a charge from the winningest driver in NASCAR national series history, Kyle Busch, who happens to own the team he drives for.

At a Glance

Chandler Smith, 19, wins the Victoria’s Voice 200 Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Smith took the lead in the final laps, pulling out a 0.289 seconds victory

Runner-up Zane Smith was disqualified after the race was over

Chandler Smith’s victory marks the ninth consecutive Truck Series race won by a driver 23 years of age or younger. The race was a big-time competitive, ending in dramatic fashion with the NASCAR driver winning by just 0.289 seconds. The victory is Chandler Smith’s first of the season and third of his career. The quality win is also enough to launch him to the championship points lead according to NASCAR.com.

With just one more lap to go used a fierce crossover move to get past fellow NASCAR racer Zane Smith. Chandler Smith’s big move came after a restart with only three laps remaining. He was first able to get around his teammate Kyle Busch before pulling alongside Zane Smith with a single lap to go. The photo finish went to Chandler Smith and the young man from Talking Rock, Georgia couldn’t be happier.

NASCAR Star Chandler Smith Talks About Big Victory

At just years of age, Chandler Smith doesn’t have a ton of experience in big NASCAR moments. He certainly had one on Saturday, however, and he gave thanks to all those that helped reach the winner’s circle.

“When you guys tune into me halfway through the race, ‘how did he get up there?”’ the race winner says. “It’s the good Lord man, he performs miracles all day. He’s given me this talent, this opportunity to drive this truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports and for Safelite. I’m just beyond thankful for this whole opportunity. All the glory goes to Him, my guys, my wife, all the guys part of this deal. I’m just super thankful right now.”

Chandler Smith led for 32 laps of the NASCAR race, which is tops among all drivers. Kyle Bush, Busch, Stewart Friesen, Ryan Preece, and Tanner Gray also finished in the top five. Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Crafton, Bret Holmes, Austin Wayne Self and Ty Majeski rounded out the top 10.

Zane Smith, who actually finished the race in second place was later disqualified for violating section 14.16.1-1-4 in the NASCAR rule book by using lug nuts that did not conform to NASCAR’s specifications.