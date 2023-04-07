NASCAR Changes Rules Regarding Appeals Panel Decisions

After a wild couple of weeks of appeals, NASCAR has decided to step in and change the rules regarding the appeals panel decisions. While other sports usually have to wait for a new contract or something to switch the rules up, NASCAR keeps doing things on the fly as they see fit.

When Hendrick Motorsports got all of their points penalties rescinded, it felt like the appeals panel would do the same with others. However, Justin Haley was hit with a harsher penalty for having done fewer modifications, technically. One louver from Kaulig Racing versus eight from Hendrick.

Then we saw NASCAR not just change rules but also take two Hendrick cars to Research & Development. That resulted in more penalties. William Byron and Alex Bowman were hit with modifying the greenhouse.

If the appeals panel finds a violation has occurred, they cannot zero out one of the punishments. If the penalty is monetary, includes a crew chief suspension, and a points deduction – those penalties must remain somewhat intact. That is if a violation is found to have happened. Via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Here is the wording that they can’t just take points away if they determine a penalty has occurred: pic.twitter.com/a0zKjouisB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 6, 2023

The panel basically admitted Hendrick Motorsports violated the rules. However, they decided to take all of the points penalty away because… ? Well, we don’t really know. The reasoning is not given in these decisions. However, that is changing too. After this new rule change, the panel will be able to give reasoning publicly.

NASCAR will now allow the panel to issue a reasoning for modifying a penalty: pic.twitter.com/zG67h6c7Mi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 6, 2023

Once again, NASCAR is changing up the rules as they go. It can be a good thing. This situation has just been wild all around this week.

Will NASCAR Rule Change Help Appeals?

Really the only thing people want to know is if NASCAR is being consistent. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has shown that they are a little hit or miss. One panel of three can come up with a totally different ruling than another panel. Hopefully, with more transparency in the decision-making process, it will clear things up in the future.

This also won’t have any effect on the appeals that have already been submitted. If a team was penalized prior to the rule change then the new rules won’t apply. When we do see the first appeal use this set of rules we will see if it makes folks happy.

NASCAR is no stranger to messing with rules in the season. If they believe that the product can be made better that way, then that is what they are going to do.

Too many people felt that the appeal process was too hidden and covered up. It is clear fans want transparency so they can understand the decision-making process. Let’s just hope that this is a solution and not the start of further issues.