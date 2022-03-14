NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Says He Cried ‘the Whole Last Lap’

Being overcome with emotion is a good thing. For NASCAR winner Chase Briscoe, he definitely admits that he was shedding tears. When the driver was taking that final lap tour at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series driver admits it was tough to see. Well, when someone is cutting onions in your car, then tears will flow. No one was really doing that but Chase Briscoe had plenty of reasons to get emotional.

NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Calls Ruoff Mortgage 500 Win ‘Unbelievable’

“It’s unbelievable,” he told FOX Sports after the victory. “I was crying the whole last lap. I mean, this definitely is a team win. But I gotta thank everybody who’s gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on couches volunteering at race shops and was literally driving home to give up. And Bruce Cunningham and Kerry Scherer and Beth Cunningham gave me an opportunity that’s led to this.

“So, unbelievable,” NASCAR Cup Series driver Briscoe said. “So blessed to be driving at the organization of the team and the car that was my hero growing up. To get this 14 back in Victory Lane…” The No. 14 was driven for a long time by NASCAR legend Tony Stewart.

“Yeah, those restarts…I mean we were sliding guys everything else. I hope the race fans enjoyed the race, too. It was unbelievable from my point,” the Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner said. So thank you guys for coming out. We missed you the last two years with COVID and everything else. So thankful to have you guys back. Without you guys, we don’t have a sport. We don’t get a raise to do what we do for a living. So thanks to each and every one of you. I wish my wife and baby were here. Definitely special and one that’s going to be remembered forever.”

Chase Briscoe Ends Up Winning Duels Against Several Other Drivers

Well, the Ruoff Mortgage 500 actually came down to a battle between Chase Briscoe against Chase Elliott. But a caution flag caused a restart with 20 laps to go. Erik Jones wrecked out. Briscoe went to battle with Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, and even Ryan Blaney, who had reportedly had some minor issues with his car.

It was down to 20 laps and two young NASCAR drivers like Chastain and Briscoe. Tyler Reddick and his numb legs found a way to get into the thick of things. It seemed like these young guys were going to leave old Harvick in the dust. The No. 4 just couldn’t compete with the speed of the 14, 8, and 1.