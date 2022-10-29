NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Furious After Qualifying at Martinsville for Xfinity 500

After the NASCAR qualifying sessions were through today at Martinsville Speedway, Chase Briscoe was furious with himself for not winning the pole. However, he put up a fast lap and had a great car in practice. Briscoe will start P3 on Sunday, but he’s not happy about it.

Many times, NASCAR drivers keep things to themselves. Especially if they are at the track and focused on the task at hand. Briscoe was clearly upset with how he performed in qualifying and knew that he had the chance to lead off the Xfinity 500 if he had just done better. After his performance on Saturday afternoon, Chase Briscoe had to let his followers and fans know how he felt.

“Shoulda been on the pole but I screwed it up, rolling off p3 with a super fast car tomorrow though. Can’t wait to see what happens at the end of 500 laps,” Briscoe tweeted.

Kyle Larson Believes in Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe had a great run in qualifying, but he was edged out by the Hendrick pairing of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. That won’t deter him too much in a race that will take 500 laps to complete. Briscoe is a good short-track driver and has earned the respect of his fellow drivers at these venues.

Larson was quick to name the 14 after practice and qualifying were over. He thinks that Briscoe is a determined driver in a tough situation where he has to win if he wants to advance. Given Briscoe’s aggressive nature while racing, this is going to be a fun race on Sunday.

He finished P11 and P9 earlier this season at Richmond and Martinsville, respectively. Then Chase Briscoe went on to almost win the Bristol Dirt Race, but it ended in disaster as he and Tyler Reddick wrecked out. At the second Richmond race, he finished a disappointing P23. Still, he has the car to win this Xfinity 500 on Sunday.

The 14 is a great car. That Stewart-Haas Racing team got it just right and now it’s up to Chase Briscoe to turn that into results. He’s got a lot of emotion and passion for racing, especially short-track racing. When the green flag waves, Briscoe will have his mind on one thing and one thing only – a win and a berth into the Championship 4.