NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Out of Dixie Vodka 400 Early After Hitting the Wall

The NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 is off to a rough start for some drivers, but Chase Briscoe is going to fall behind in the playoff standings. As one of the drivers in the Round of 8, Briscoe is going to lose a lot of points. He was already under the cut line, and this won’t help.

Chase Briscoe just snuck into the Round of 8 after the Roval. Now, he’s going to head to Martinsville in a win-or-else situation. After this race is over, the deficit will be too much to make up in points alone.

Of course, this season has been good for Briscoe. The No. 14 driver got into the playoffs yet again and the Round of 8 is the furthest that he’s ever made it. Can’t complain too much about that. But, it is clear that he and his team believe they can achieve more.

The bad news for Chase Briscoe other than the contact with the wall and early end to his day, his Indianapolis Colts have already played today, and they lost. As an avid NFL fan, this Sunday could have gone a little bit better if Briscoe had his way.

When Briscoe made the Round of 8, it was a bit controversial for some fans. That was Cole Custer’s infamous last-lap move. The No. 41 appeared to brake hard in front of a group of other cars allowing Briscoe to go on by without much pressure.

Chase Briscoe Out at Homestead-Miami

This 1.5-mile track is a tough one on the tires. That’s what Chase Briscoe learned while he was out there. Just a little contact with the wall in the wrong way and those tires go flat. In the case of Briscoe, a whole lot more happened than just a flat tire.

The toe links on these Next Gen cars can break without warning. Whatever is going on with Briscoe’s car is too much for the crew to work on and the suspension was ruined. So, to the garage and an early end to the day for the No. 14.

Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell likely head into Martinsville in a must-win position. The NASCAR Championship 4 is almost here.