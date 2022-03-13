NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Earns First Career Cup Win at Phoenix Raceway

Today’s NASCAR race was in the sun and heat as Chase Briscoe wins the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix, Arizona. This was a battle of attrition as it almost always is in this sport. There were mechanical issues, some minor wrecks, and a few unhappy drivers. However, Briscoe and his team are going to be celebrating this one for a bit.

CHECKERED FLAG: HE DID IT!@ChaseBriscoe_14 holds off the field late to win his first NASCAR Cup Series race! #RuoffMortgage500 pic.twitter.com/xVoVnl3vR7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 13, 2022

It came down to a battle of Chase Briscoe against Chase Elliott. At least, that is until a caution flag caused a restart with 20 laps to go. Erik Jones wrecked out and it changed everything. At least for one Chase. Briscoe went to battle with Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, and even Ryan Blaney who had reportedly had some minor issues with his car.

This is the kind of race and restart that fans love to see. 20 laps to go, two young drivers like Chastain and Briscoe putting it all on the line. Not to mention Tyler Reddick and his numb legs putting himself into the thick of things. It seemed like these young guys were going to leave old Harvick in the dust. The No. 4 just couldn’t compete with the speed of the 14, 8, and 1. Then, there was another caution…

It's going to be a sprint to the finish following this @chaseelliott spin! (📺: FOX) pic.twitter.com/wluqMXAC9T — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 13, 2022

Elliott’s No. 9 car got away from him on a turn and while he was able to keep driving, there was a caution and a restart with just 7 laps to go. At this point, no one was going to pit road with so few laps. Briscoe stayed the course and trusted his crew and car.

Another race in the desert, another sprint to the finish. That’s how NASCAR fans like it… well some of them. With just a handful of laps to go, this was a different kind of race.

This week there wasn’t Alex Bowman to sneak to the front off pit road and make a dash for the finish. Instead, Chase Briscoe took the win in Phoenix and everyone else was trying to make sure it wouldn’t happen. This was such a fun finish to this race and that No. 14 driver drove the hell out of this track. A hell of a way to take your first Cup Series win ever.

It was amazing that Tyler Reddick had the day he had. He was mentioning the fact that he had dealt with leg numbness in the new cars this season. That can be a real issue for a NASCAR driver for some very obvious reasons. However, he drove his No. 8 Chevy as well as anyone today and had a top-5 finish to show for it.

Each week the points are adding up. With this win, Chase Briscoe brings home the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix and makes a great case for qualifying for the Cup Series Playoffs.