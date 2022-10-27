NASCAR: Chase Elliott and Hooters Join Forces for Chicken Tenders

It looks like Chase Elliott and Hooters have struck a new deal to bring some new tasty dishes to select locations around the country. The NASCAR driver and his sponsor are creating a new ghost kitchen called “Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders.” This will be available on food delivery apps at almost 200 locations.

For some fans, it has always been a bit funny that Chase Elliott is the one with the Hooters sponsorship. The mild-mannered Cup Series champion doesn’t always fit that brand. But, this new venture seems to be a continuation of this partnership.

If you use DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats you can try to find a Hooters near you participating in the new kitchen. Customers will have the ability to choose between chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, sides, and a variety of sauces to make it all go down.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal had the news on Twitter earlier on Thursday.

.@Hooters is launching a new ghost-kitchen brand with @ChaseElliott called 'Chase Elliott's Chicken Tenders.'



🔲 Users of DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats will be able to order chicken tenders in 14 different sauces, wings, sandwiches, salads and sides from 196 Hooters locations. pic.twitter.com/XKByIB1TkP — Adam Stern (@A_S12) October 27, 2022

As the most popular driver in the Cup Series, Chase Elliott’s new kitchen will get lots of folks hitting up the apps and ordering some tasty tenders. If we see the No. 9 win the championship this season could we see a chicken celebration? Shoot wing sauce around Victory Lane in place of beer or champagne?

Chase Elliott Belives in His Team

As for Chase Elliott’s efforts on the track, he has a lot of faith. The 2020 champion is looking to silence the haters and doubters. Everyone wants to say that those pandemic championships didn’t count in sports. However, Elliott is feeling confident, not nervous heading towards the Championship 4.

“I think we’re super-capable [of winning],” he said. “I feel like we’ve just gotta get it going at the right times at some of these tracks. And look, we’ve got three really big weeks ahead and some major opportunity out there hanging for the taking.”

That’s the hard part. Chase Elliott struggled at Homestead-Miami. Will Martinsville be different? He was able to win this race on the way to his 2020 title. This could be the race that catapults him to his second championship.