NASCAR: Chase Elliott Congratulates Teammate Kyle Larson After Physical Finish

So, that was quite a finish. Chase Elliott gets bumped out of the lead and ends up finishing fourth while teammate Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag. This was a little bit of a controversial win, or so we thought. When you have two NASCAR teammates get into one another on a restart like this, you don’t know what to expect.

Still, with both of these drivers racing under the Hendrick Motorsports banner, we should have known better. Hendrick keeps their team drama out of the public eye. If you’re on the roster, you know what the deal is. While we might see some drivers on other teams hold no bars against anyone, that’s not how they do things with Mr. Rick Hendrick.

Chase Elliott Opens Up After Finishing Fourth

Here are the comments that Chase Elliott had after the race. It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of vitriol, but I’m sure that the No. 5 and No. 9 teams will be having a debrief soon.

“No, just a huge congratulations to Kyle and everybody on the No. 5 team,” Elliott said. Not taking the drama bait. “Congratulations to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for getting another win. And appreciate Kelley Blue Book for being on our car this weekend.”

He went on to say that he is glad to see his team get a win, and said as much to owner Rick Hendrick.

“No, just congratulated him. Like I said, always great to see HMS win, the boss deserves all the wins and all the great things that go on with this company. So, proud of that, and looking forward to next week.”

Kyle Larson also commented after the race.

Kyle Larson ‘Not Proud’ of Late Restart Move on Teammate

After taking his second checkered flag of the season, Kyle Larson is going to be looking to compound this success. Momentum is a very real thing in NASCAR and Larson seems to be ready to take that leap. However, he’s gonna have to talk to his teammate, Chase Elliott first.

What happened between the two teammates on the final restart? @KyleLarsonRacin on his late-race move. pic.twitter.com/lD43HIaaHQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 21, 2022

“I’m sure, yeah we would ultimately have a conversation. We have a competition meeting tomorrow. And I think if I was in his shoes, I would understand the risk that I’m taking choosing the left lane also. Like I said, I’m not proud of it. [I just did] what I felt like I had to do to get the win.”

Here’s the move that took Elliott out:

Do you think that it was dirty by Larson? Or is that just Cup Series racing for the win? I’m sure that Chase Elliott clinching the regular season title today makes that loss sting a little less. What I wouldn’t do to be a fly on the wall during that competition meeting…