NASCAR: Chase Elliott Driving in Short Track Dirt Race at Local Senoia Raceway Ahead of QuikTrip 500

Last week, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson pulled off the impressive feat of competing in two races in one weekend – 500 miles apart. This week, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, will follow in his footsteps, competing in the Senoia Raceway ahead of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup Series race.

Now, Chase Elliott’s weekend doesn’t look quite as intense as Kyle Larson’s did, as the Senoia Raceway is only about 20 miles southwest of the Atlanta Motor Speedway. That said, the lack of private plane flights doesn’t make Elliott’s back-to-back races any less impressive.

As Chase Elliott is spending the weekend in his home state of Georgia, he couldn’t resist the temptation to stack the competitions. This evening, the NASCAR darling will appear in the 604 Crate Division dirt race, taking place in the three-eighths-mile dirt oval in Senoia, Georgia.

Making my first trip to @SenoiaR tonight for some DIRT racing as @Kenny_Wallace would say. Y’all come hangout if you’re around ATL! https://t.co/M6xJDxZvfM — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 19, 2022

Great news, NASCAR fans! If you’re interested in catching Chase Elliott‘s dirt track race this evening, you can get $5 off your ticket. All you need is a ticket for at least one of this weekend’s NASCAR events. In addition, NASCAR employees get in for free with their hard-card!

Keep in mind, however, that this will likely result in your missing both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races. Both take place this evening due to the rainy weather in Atlanta on Friday.

Qualifying Sessions Won’t Interfere With Chase Elliott Competing in Senoia Raceway

Chase Elliott has a busy day ahead of him. The pits open at 2:30 PM ET at the Senoia Raceway and the practice sessions for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 take place at 12:40 PM ET in the Atlanta Motor Speedway 22 miles away.

Luckily for Elliott, however, he doesn’t have to worry about the qualifying rounds on top of practice, because they aren’t happening. Yesterday’s inclement weather forced NASCAR to cancel the qualifiers, as they simply wouldn’t have fit in today’s schedule.

It’s a busy doubleheader day today with @NASCAR_Trucks and @NASCAR_Xfinity! See the schedules below, and we can’t wait to see you at the track!#Fr8208 | #Nalley250 pic.twitter.com/KDUQhFzmDm — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) March 19, 2022

Instead, NASCAR will determine the starting lineup for the FOH 500 using the formula they created during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed them to forgo qualifying rounds. This formula is a bit complex, as it includes three metrics, each with its own weight. For those interested in the inner workings of NASCAR, the equation looks like this:

Final race position: 50%

Owner points position: 35%

Fastest lap time in previous race: 15%

Should the calculations result in any ties, they will be broken by the rule book.